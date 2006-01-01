Fantasy Premier League: Avoid City and Arsenal players ahead of title clash

Admit it, who was knocking themselves on the head when they read me recommending Jhon Duran a week ago? Nice goal from almost 30 yards, eh? Okay, I'm not going to brag so much anymore because the rest of my picks didn't necessarily excel. Maybe this week will be better.

First of all, consider that we have a big blockbuster fixture coming up this weekend - Manchester City vs Arsenal. In that case, the main candidate to be our captain should be Mohamed Salah (12.7), who will play at home against Bournemouth. Of course, Erling Haaland (15.2), who is in such good form, can score, but it's less certain against the Gunners.

Who to buy?

Amadou Onana (5.1) - Before the season, nobody would have thought that this not-so-offensive midfielder would be an option in FPL. Meanwhile, including the Champions League, he already has three goals to his name, two of them scored with his head from close range and one with a strike from outside the penalty area. This shows the considerable repertoire of this player.

Of course, if one has Morgan Rogers (5.1) in the squad, there is no point in buying Onana as well, but at the moment the Belgian representative is much more effective than his colleague, who is similarly priced.

Jamie Vardy (5.7) - The old veteran is back in favour. Jamie Vardy, 37, is playing almost as if he is ten years younger and Leicester are fighting for the league title.

The old fox already has two goals so far this season, a spring in his step and will be playing against some rivals from the bottom of the table in the near future. If anyone is looking to replace a striker who has underperformed since the start of the season, Vardy comes to the rescue.

Jarrod Bowen (7.5) - The Englishman remains in an unattractive price zone - neither a premium player, of which there are a whole host in midfield this season, nor a cheap option to add to the squad. That, however, puts him somewhat off the radar, and Bowen is still a great footballer who has a secure place in the West Ham line-up.

After four rounds he has a goal and two assists and now the Hammers will play at home against Chelsea, away against Brentford and back at home against Ipswich. A brave choice, but Bowen can score.

More tips from Flashscore

Dwight McNeil (5.4) - The first thing that is most important when selecting any player in FPL is making sure they play as many minutes as possible. With McNeil, you have that as a given, plus you get someone who performs solid passages of play in your team.

Nobody in the entire league has xA stats better than him, and on top of that, he is the seventh-best scoring midfielder in the game at the moment. Everton face Leicester at the weekend, who have now lost seven goals in four successive games.

Jamie Vardy (5.7) - Obviously he is no longer the same Vardy as a good few years ago, but this season he is proving that he is still a name in the Premier League, especially with his guile and speed.

Costing just 5.7m, less than 10 per cent of players have him in their squads, and this round the Foxes will be playing against a disastrous Everton defence. It could be a rain of points from the Englishman!

Ola Aina (4.4) - In my opinion one of the most underrated players in the Premier League. He can play on both sides of defence and is dangerous in attack. And most importantly for any defender in FPL - Nottingham Forest have only conceded two goals in four games and won against Liverpool away in the last round.