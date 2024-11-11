The key numbers from the 18 games in matchday three of the Conference League

The UEFA Conference League has reached the midway point of its league phase, with 18 matches having taken place last Thursday. A look at a stat from each of the games as we head into the international break.

3 - Vikingur Reykjavik impressed in a 2-0 victory over Bosnia's Borac Banja Luka, with the result being Vikingur's third straight home victory in Europe. It is the second time in club history they have managed to achieve such a feat, having done so in both of their 2022/23 games, as well as their lone home tie in 2023/24.

9 - It took TSC nine group phase matches - stretching back to last season - to finally get their maiden win in the main round of a UEFA club competition proper. A 4-1 victory over Lugano at home now gives the Serbian side a chance at progressing to the next stage.

7 - Shamrock Rovers defeated British opposition for the second round running, beating The New Saints 2-1 at home. The Irish club, recently dethroned in their league, now have seven points from three games, having also scored seven times in thus far in the league phase.

8 - Petrocub, one of four teams without a point after three rounds, fell 3-0 at home to Rapid Wien in their most recent Conference League outing. The Moldovan champions are not having much success in their first group phase appearance. Their -8 goal difference is the worst of the 36 sides halfway through, resulting in them sitting rock bottom in the standings.

4 - Cypriot Cup winners Paphos are enjoying their first season in Europe, with their 1-0 win over Astana being their fourth success in six in the UECL this term (qualifiers included). In all four of those victories, they have been able to keep a clean sheet in the process.

6 - Dinamo Minsk were well beaten by Legia Warsaw, as the Polish regulars came through with a 4-0 success. The defeat was Dinamo's heaviest in Europe in six years. They had won by that same scoreline in the third qualifying round of the 2018/19 Europa League against Zenit St. Petersburg, only to lose 8-1 after extra time in the return leg.

80 - Olimpija Ljubljana picked up their second win of the league phase following a 2-0 win away to HJK. Having taken just five shots in the match, the Slovenians - who are in this competition for the second year running - saw four of their attempts go on target, an impressive 80%.

14 - Gent, the only side to have featured in the Conference League proper in all four seasons of the competition, scored a 1-0 success over Omonoia Nicosia. The victory was De Buffalos' 14th in the competition proper, with only Fiorentina (18) having more than them.

24 - Vitoria Guimaraes continued their impeccable continental form with a 2-1 win over Mlada Boleslav. The Portuguese outfit are one of six teams to still have a full complement of points. Their success over Mlada was their ninth in as many European games this season, scoring 24 times in the process.

45 - LASK and Cercle Brugge could not be separated as the sides played to a 0-0 stalemate in Austria. The hosts played 45 minutes up a man after Kevin Denkey, who scored a hat-trick on matchday 1, received a second yellow just before the interval. The result was Cercle's first-ever clean sheet in a European away game.

11 - St Gallen were finally able to get a win on the board at the third time of asking, as they defeated Larne 2-1 in Belfast. However, the Swiss side have conceded the most goals at the midpoint of the UECL league phase, with 11 goals. With that said, they are now in a much better position to advance than before the game.

2 - Polish champions Jagiellonia Bialystok got the better of Molde in a 3-0 home victory. Despite this being their first appearance in a European group phase, the Poles will be playing continental football in the new year. Moreover, for the first time, Jagiellonia scored multiple goals at home in consecutive games in European action.

5 - FC Heidenheim prevailed as they topped Hearts 2-0 in Scotland. The Bundesliga side are having quite the success in their maiden European journey. Five games in - including the playoff round - and five victories to go along with it. Next for them will be their biggest test as Chelsea head to Germany later on in the month.

8 - FC Kobenhavn and Istanbul Basaksehir played to a thrilling 2-2 draw in the Danish capital, but the pair have been disappointing in the Conference League so far. Neither have been able to win and are now staring at a potentially early exit. Perhaps one positive for FCK is that they are now unbeaten in eight matches versus Turkish opposition.

1 - Djurgardens earned a much-needed win as they got past Panathinaikos 2-1 in Sweden. The Greek side have been one of, if not, the most disappointing teams in the Conference League thus far, having failed to win any of their opening three games. The defeat was also their first ever against a side from Sweden, having gone unbeaten in their first six outings (4-2-0).

33 - Chelsea were rampant in an 8-0 demolition of Armenia's Noah, who were down by four goals in the first 21 minutes. That was Noah's 14th European game, having now conceded 24 goals in that time. The Blues are responsible for 33% of the goals the Armenians have let in throughout their continental history.

17 - Real Betis needed a very late goal to beat Celje 2-1 at home to finally claim their first win in the Conference League proper at the fifth attempt. The Spaniards have taken 51 shots in their UECL league phase games so far, averaging exactly 17 per match.

100 - APOEL were very efficient in their shocking 2-1 win over Fiorentina in Nicosia. The Cypriot champions managed to find the back of the net with both of their shots on target. That left them with 100% accuracy with shots on target leading to goals. Seeing that they have had just seven shots on target in the UECL so far, they may want to improve on that with haste.