  In-form Chelsea can 'win against any team,' says Enzo Maresca

In-form Chelsea can 'win against any team,' says Enzo Maresca

AFP
Italian head coach Enzo Maresca reacts during the match between Chelsea and FC Noah
Glyn KIRK / AFP
Enzo Maresca (44) says in-form Chelsea believe they can "win against any team" as he prepares for Sunday's match against Arsenal.

Chelsea have a poor record against the Gunners in recent years but are above their rivals in the Premier League table ahead of the clash at Stamford Bridge.

"In this moment the feeling from us is that we can compete and we can win against any team," said Maresca, whose team hammered Armenian side Noah 8-0 in the Conference League on Thursday.

"If you don't take it seriously and if you don't do the right things, also you can lose against any team.

"But for sure we have the right feeling that we're going in the right direction and hopefully Sunday we can give our fans a good day."

Maresca said he was expecting a tough test against Mikel Arteta's team, who have taken just one point from their past three Premier League matches.

"For me they are the closest one with (Manchester) City. Both, I consider them better than the rest," he said.

"And the reason why I said many times is because one club is working with the same manager nine years, and the other one is working with the same manager five years.

"And this is a big, big, big, huge advantage compared to the rest."

The Italian said he was happy with Chelsea's progress during his first season in charge.

"The good thing is that we are there, and you cannot see a big difference when we play this kind of game (against a major rival) and this is the most important thing.

"For sure I don't have a doubt if it's Sunday or it's the next game, but for sure we're going to be there and win this kind of game, no doubt."

Chelsea are fourth in the Premier League table after five wins from their first 10 games, ahead of Arsenal on goal difference.

The game will be a first meeting as adversaries between Maresca and Arteta, two managers who cut their coaching teeth as assistants to Pep Guardiola at Manchester City.

"Probably we both have to be thankful because we worked beside the one that I consider the best manager in the world," said the Chelsea boss. "We've both been quite lucky to work with Pep."

Maresca said he hopes to have England international Cole Palmer available for the game on Sunday despite an injury scare.

"Hopefully we can have him for the (training) session at least Saturday and then we'll take a decision," he said.

FootballPremier LeagueConference LeagueEnzo MarescaCole PalmerChelseaArsenal
