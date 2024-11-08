Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Premier League
  4. Cole Palmer's fitness leaves Chelsea uncertain ahead of Arsenal clash

Cole Palmer's fitness leaves Chelsea uncertain ahead of Arsenal clash

Reuters
Cole Palmer goes down injured during Chelsea's game with Manchester United
Cole Palmer goes down injured during Chelsea's game with Manchester UnitedReuters / Jason Cairnduff
Chelsea coach Enzo Maresca (44) hopes to have Cole Palmer (22) fit and raring to go when they face Arsenal in a Premier League London derby on Sunday after the playmaker injured his knee in the draw with Manchester United last weekend.

Palmer has started this season with seven goals and five assists in 10 Premier League games, helping to lift Chelsea up to fourth in the standings.

Palmer was not registered in Chelsea's Conference League squad for the group stages, which meant he did not play in Thursday's 8-0 win over Noah, but he has not trained this week.

"Cole is getting better, but because he can walk and have dinner doesn't mean he is completely fit," Maresca said.

"He is getting better and we still have two days to prepare for the game. Hopefully, we can have him for a session - at least on Saturday - and then we take a decision."

Arsenal - Chelsea video preview
Flashscore

Arsenal are level with Chelsea on 18 points as the north London side look to get out of a slump and gain a foothold in the title race with Liverpool and Manchester City surging ahead.

"I like to get pressure from these kinds of games. The pressure is also for us. For sure, they are the closest one with City. Both I consider better than the rest," Maresca said.

"The reason why is because one club is working with the same manager for nine years and the other one is working with the same manager for five years. This is a big advantage compared to the rest.

"But we're going to try to make life difficult for them on Sunday."

Arsenal beat Chelsea 5-0 in their last meeting before Maresca took charge and the Italian said he is wary of their set-piece threat.

"Mentally it will be very tough. Set pieces, they are very good. I watched the Champions League game against Inter Milan and every corner was smelling of a goal," Maresca said.

Follow the game with Flashscore.

Mentions
FootballPremier LeagueCole PalmerEnzo MarescaChelseaArsenalManchester CityManchester United
Related Articles
Arsenal and Manchester City look to recover after league blips as title race hots up
Forwards Palmer and Sancho hope to be fit for Arsenal clash, says Maresca
Who's Missing: Manchester City facing injury crisis, Arsenal without key players
Show more
Football
Football Tracker: Real Madrid hosting Osasuna, Bayern and Bayer to come
Updated
Serie A strugglers Lecce fire coach Gotti after poor start to season
Guardiola left confused by undercooked Grealish's England call-up
High-flying Nottingham Forest boast lofty ambitions after brilliant start to season
Mourinho suspended and fined in Turkey after bizarre and inappropriate rant
FlashFocus: Substance over style could lead Southampton to Premier League survival
Oceania offers invitation to Australian clubs to join new OFC professional league
LAFC claim narrow win over Whitecaps to secure progression in MLS playoffs
Roberto de Zerbi offers to resign after Marseille suffer shock defeat to Auxerre
In-form Chelsea can 'win against any team,' says Enzo Maresca
Most Read
Gauff defeats Sabalenka to set up Zheng clash at WTA Finals in Riyadh
Israeli Maccabi Tel Aviv supporters back home after Amsterdam violence
Tennis Tracker: Sabalenka defeated by Gauff in Riyadh after Zheng moves into final
Napoli and Inter ready for duel at San Siro for Serie A top spot

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur www.joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings