Editors' Picks: Sinner begins ATP Finals campaign as Serie A top two set for battle

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia has had happy times at the San Siro in the past

Across Europe, it is another big weekend of sport, with the ATP Finals, two huge games in Serie A and the Premier League as well as NFL's now annual trip to Germany - we are set for entertainment all round.

Here are our picks for you not to miss from across the weekend.

Sunday, November 10th

Possibly the two worst teams in the NFL are taking the little talent they have to Munich this weekend as they square off in the NFL’s now yearly Germany game.

In what could possibly be a game so horrid that fans in Germany will never want American football to touch their soil ever again, there’s still hope for a decent game this weekend seeing as how bad teams clashing against each other often give us a solid watch.

Last week, the Panthers barely scaped by an equally awful New Orleans Saints team in a thrilling 23-22 win while the dreadful Tennessee Titans managed to show they’re only slightly better than the New England Patriots, winning 20-17, another nail-biter of a game.

Both the Panthers (2-7) and Giants (2-7) are among the bottom six teams in terms of offensive production. The Panthers also have the worst defence in the league, giving up a league-high 391.9 yards per game and 32.6 points per game. Meanwhile, the grass isn’t much greener on the other side as the Giants’ defence ranks 18th in yards per game and 15th in points per game.

The Giants are 6.5-point favorites with the over/under set at 40.5. The Panthers and Giants have both put up over 20 points in just three games each this season, so expect the over/under to be just about right on the money. This game will either prove to be one that wasn’t worth waking up early on a Sunday morning for, or it can kick off the Sunday slate of games wonderfully. There’s no in-between.

Either way, the German fans will watch eagerly and certainly get their singing voices on.

Eric Himmelheber

The final Premier League game before the international break sees Mikel Arteta’s struggling Arsenal travel to London rivals Chelsea in a heavyweight clash.

Having fallen to successive defeats against Newcastle and Inter Milan over the past week, the Gunners will be desperate to return to winning ways as they look to re-establish themselves in the top four.

The return to fitness of captain Martin Odegaard is a timely boost as they prepare to face Enzo Maresca’s resurgent Chelsea side, who currently sit above Arsenal on goal difference.

Chelsea - Arsenal match preview Flashscore

The Blues have provided plenty of entertainment so far this season, with the influential Cole Palmer starring in midfield and Nicolas Jackson proving himself as one of the league’s most dangerous strikers.

It promises to be a blockbuster contest at Stamford Bridge, and with the stakes at an all-time high at the top of the Premier League, you won’t want to miss it!

Danny Clark

The prestigious ATP Finals get underway on Sunday, with Jannik Sinner looking to lay down an early marker in his opening group match against Australia’s Alex de Minaur.

The Italian world number one arrives in Turin on the back of a successful and controversial year, and is widely tipped as the favourite for the title, having tasted defeat just once across his last 25 matches.

During that run, Sinner secured his second Grand Slam title at the US Open as well as winning tournaments in Cincinnati, Shanghai and the inaugural Six Kings Slam in Riyadh

De Minaur promises to provide a stern test, however, with the Australian reaching the second week at all four majors in 2024, as well as rising to a career-high world number six in July.

Daniil Medvedev and Taylor Fritz make up the rest of a strong Ilie Nastase Group, so both Sinner and De Minaur will be desperate to make a winning start on Sunday evening.

Danny Clark

The top two sides in Serie A clash as league leaders Napoli face their sternest test under Antonio Conte as they face his former side and reigning champions Inter at San Siro on Sunday.

Under Conte, Napoli have been superb with Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Romelu Lukaku in the goals, but a loss to Atalanta last weekend has put the brakes on their momentum.

Inter come into the game on a high, having beaten Arsenal 1-0 in the Champions League and haven’t lost in the league since a derby defeat to AC Milan back in September.

In the head-to-heads, Inter have won three of the past five encounters, with the last meeting ending in a 1-1 draw back in March. It is the biggest game in the league so far this season, and we expect a tight contest of tactics and tension. Make sure to tune in.

Josh Donaldson