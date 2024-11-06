Advertisement
The Calcio Comment: How Gasperini & Lookman rattled Napoli and the press

Matteo Vitale, Italian football expert
Atalanta were superb against Napoli at the weekend
Atalanta were superb against Napoli at the weekend
Reading the opinions of Italian newspapers and journalists on social media, one might have thought the Serie A title race was already over, with the Scudetto practically handed to Napoli.

After all, the Partenopei appeared poised to dominate Italy's most coveted trophy. But only 10 matches had been played. In the 11th round, Gian Piero Gasperini’s Atalanta turned everything upside down.

A commanding 3-0 victory left no room for doubt. Giovanni Di Lorenzo and his teammates were overwhelmed by a phenomenal Atalanta performance, who proved superior in every aspect of the game.

While Napoli did have their moments, including a close call when Scott McTominay struck the post - highlighting why he's been one of their standout players so far - it wasn't enough to match the relentless Nerazzurri.

Ademola Lookman and his teammates played a near-perfect game. Lookman, the former Leicester forward, is evolving with each match into a truly exceptional player.

Ademola Lookman's performance against Napoli
Ademola Lookman's performance against Napoli

Much of the credit belongs to Gasperini, who has crafted the ideal tactical and technical environment for Lookman to flourish. The Nigerian forward is finally tapping into his full potential, which had remained largely dormant until now.

Lookman was the star of the night. His first goal, a clinical and intelligent strike, showcased his technical finesse. But his second was pure brilliance: dazzling dribbling and a long-range shot that left the Napoli goalkeeper with no chance.

It was the type of moment reserved for the elite, a play that only a select few can execute. Gasperini and the Atalanta faithful could only revel in the spectacle.

Thanks to this stunning victory, Atalanta might have just reopened the Serie A title race. The 3-0 defeat was a serious blow to Napoli, and Antonio Conte must now carefully manage the psychological fallout. Transitioning from comfortable domination to suffering such a crushing defeat at home is a serious test of morale.

Yet, if there’s one thing Conte excels at, it's turning setbacks into opportunities. The best response to this kind of loss is a decisive victory.

Napoli will have a chance to redeem themselves on Sunday in a crucial showdown: they head to Milan to face Inter in a match that could significantly impact the standings. A defeat would see Napoli risk slipping to second place (currently on 25 points, just ahead of Inter's 24), and Atalanta could draw level with them if they defeat Udinese in what appears to be a more manageable fixture on paper.

This weekend's Serie A fixtures
This weekend's Serie A fixtures

The Serie A season is just beginning, with plenty of drama yet to unfold. Inter and Napoli are emerging as clear protagonists, but Atalanta is determined to disrupt their ambitions, and Juventus is still lurking as a threat. The race for the Scudetto is wide open.

