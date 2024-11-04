Advertisement
  Inter Milan's Inzaghi admits players need to 'be more clinical', shifts focus to Arsenal

Reuters
Inter Milan's coach Simone Inzaghi remains humble ahead of the club's big matchup against Arsenal following a 1-0 victory over Venezia.
Inter Milan's Simone Inzaghi (48) acknowledged that his side needs to be more effective in front of goal following their narrow Serie A win against Venezia, with the coach expecting more difficult challenges against Arsenal and Napoli.

Inzaghi's side secured a narrow 1-0 victory at home on Sunday thanks to a second-half header by Lautaro Martinez, but they wasted several chances that could have clinched the match earlier against the struggling promoted team.

"We should’ve been more clinical, but to be honest I congratulated the team because the first half was excellent even if we wasted big opportunities," he told DAZN.

"Once we broke the deadlock, the big regret is that we didn’t kill off the game and when it is in the balance, anything can still happen."

Inter will next turn their attention to hosting Arsenal in the Champions League on Wednesday, followed by a Serie A home clash against Napoli, who sit one point ahead at the top of the table.

"In two days we are up against one of the best teams in Europe with huge quality, so clearly my focus right now is on Arsenal," Inzaghi said.

The 48-year-old expressed concern about the challenging schedule ahead but felt relieved with the return of key players.

“This is our fifth game in two weeks, there are another two to come against Arsenal and Napoli, but we’ve got (Hakan) Calhanoglu back and (Francesco) Acerbi will be available on Wednesday too. Carlos Augusto is the only one still out and as a coach I will need everyone."

