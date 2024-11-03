Advertisement
Antonio Conte full of praise for inspirational Atalanta as Napoli fall to home defeat

Reuters
Conte during the match
Conte during the matchREUTERS / Ciro De Luca
Napoli coach Antonio Conte praised an excellent Atalanta side after the visitors beat the Serie A leaders 3-0 on Sunday, saying Gian Piero Gasperini's men were an example to follow.

Forward Ademola Lookman scored twice in the first half before the league's top scorer Mateo Retegui wrapped up the points in stoppage time as visiting Atalanta moved provisionally second in the standings.

"I think the team performed in the right way," Conte told DAZN. "There were episodes on goals that made the difference, in which we can do better, but in terms of attitude there's little to reproach the lads for.

"We met a team that is currently stronger than us, not to be too cautious but only because I analyse and evaluate situations.

"Atalanta won the last Europa League and today they have a team structured for the Champions League that should scare everyone with an excellent coach... We shouldn't be ashamed if at this moment they can be a point of reference for us."

Atalanta, unbeaten in their last eight games across all competitions, are Serie A's top-scoring side with 29 goals in 11 games.

They won their last five league matches by an aggregate 18-2 scoreline and remain unbeaten in the Champions League after three games.

"We knew that Atalanta are very strong," Conte added. "We developed the situations but we lacked the final pass, the precise shot that Atalanta had instead.

"They were much better in some situations, in keeping the ball more and developing offensive actions, but the game was very balanced."

Since 2022, the 2023 champions Napoli won four of their six Serie A games against Atalanta, losing the two most recent ones.

FootballSerie AAntonio ConteAdemola LookmanMateo ReteguiAtalantaNapoli
