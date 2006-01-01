Argentina and Chile set to renew rivalry in rematch of 2016 Copa final

Argentina and Chile set to renew rivalry in rematch of 2016 Copa final

Messi in training for Argentina
Messi in training for Argentina Reuters
Argentina and Chile will write a new chapter in their long-standing rivalry on Tuesday's Copa America Group A clash at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, the same stage where "La Roja" thwarted the reigning world champions in the continental final in 2016.

Argentina boss Lionel Scaloni said that his side has put behind them the painful memory of the second successive Copa final they lost to their bitter rivals, which followed a 2015 final loss in Santiago.

In both cases, Lionel Messi's Argentina lost to Chile on penalties.

"Nothing is left of the 2016 final. Just as we are world champions, what I said the other day, that's over and football is like this," Scaloni told reporters on Monday.

"It goes on, the wheel goes on, the ball doesn't stop and there's absolutely nothing left. Everything else is history, it doesn't make much sense to go back."

Argentine-born Chile coach Ricardo Gareca, appointed earlier this year, has said it is always special for him to face his home country, who beat Brazil in the last Copa America final, in Rio in 2021.

The 66-year-old will be looking for his first win against the defending champions, having recorded two draws and two defeats at the helm of Peru in South American qualifiers between 2015 and 2022.

"It's always special to face Argentina, it's not just any national team," he said. "Beyond the importance of Argentina on its own, of what it represents, for me logically it is always special, these are not common clashes.

"I live it intensely, of course, totally focused on the Chile national team, but they are special matches."

Group A leaders Argentina can clinch a spot in the quarter-finals after their 2-0 win over Canada in their opening match. Chile have one point after a goalless draw against Peru.

