Argentina open Copa America title defence with routine win over Canada

Argentina forward Julian Alvarez celebrates
Argentina forward Julian Alvarez celebratesAFP
Defending champions Argentina kicked off the 2024 Copa América with a 2-0 victory over tournament debutants Canada at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

In this 48th edition of the Copa America, which takes place in the United States over the following three-and-a-half weeks, Argentina began on the front foot as Leandro Paredes’ ambitious effort from distance landed millimetres over Maxime Crepeau’s crossbar.

Canada’s number one was called into action again shortly after, racing out from his goal line to prevent Angel Di Maria’s one-on-one effort from finding the back of the net.

Despite the slow start, Canada should have broken the deadlock around the half-hour mark when midfielder Tajon Buchanan misdirected his effort wide of the target after a smart first touch inside the area.

Stephen Eustaquio subsequently forced Emiliano Martinez into a point-blank save, with Alphonso Davies skying the rebound high into the stands as Canada ended the first half confident of causing an upset in Atlanta.

Match stats
Match statsFlashscore

However, coming into this clash on the back of a seven-match Copa America unbeaten run, Argentina required less than four minutes of the second half to break the deadlock.

Lionel Messi’s defence-splitting pass initially resulted in Alexis Mac Allister colliding with Crepeau, but Julian Alvarez was on hand to fire the follow-up into an empty net. 

Argentina’s lead and Alvarez’s tally nearly doubled almost immediately after, with Crepeau needing to be alert to turn the Manchester City forward’s strike behind for a corner.

As the Albiceleste began to assert their authority, Crepeau again came to Canada’s rescue by denying Messi, who was starting to purr himself.

Messi then uncharacteristically wasted a gilt-edged opportunity to put the game to bed when he lofted the ball over Crepeau’s body but also the wrong side of the post.

However, the Inter Miami star - making a record-breaking 35th Copa America appearance - atoned for his miss in the 88th minute by putting it on a plate for substitute Lautaro Martinez to hammer beyond Crepeau.

The victory means Argentina have lost just two of their previous 55 matches, and Lionel Scaloni's side now have five days to rest before their return to the pitch against Chile on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the defeat leaves Canada still searching for a maiden H2H victory over La Albiceleste, and they must now pick up a result in their next match against Peru to have any chance of progression to the quarter-finals.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Lionel Messi (Argentina)

Player ratings
Player ratingsFlashscore

Check out the match stats with Flashscore.

Mentions
FootballCopa AméricaCanadaArgentina
