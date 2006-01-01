Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo to undergo surgery as he faces four months out

According to Sport, Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo will undergo surgery after picking up an injury during the quarter-final meeting between Brazil and Uruguay at the Copa América.

Araujo will be forced to undergo surgery, according to the information presented by the Catalan newspaper, and is set to be out for around four months.

Araujo's surgery comes at a time of uncertainty for the player, as contract talks with Barcelona remain up in the air.

He left the Brazil vs Uruguay match in tears, aware that what he felt was not just a natural bruise caused by wear and tear.

On Monday, after landing in Barcelona, the defender underwent further tests and all indications are that he will not be available to Hansi Flick for a sustained period.