Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo to undergo surgery as he faces four months out

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Copa América
  4. Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo to undergo surgery as he faces four months out

Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo to undergo surgery as he faces four months out

Araujo reacts after his injury
Araujo reacts after his injuryProfimedia
According to Sport, Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo will undergo surgery after picking up an injury during the quarter-final meeting between Brazil and Uruguay at the Copa América.

Araujo will be forced to undergo surgery, according to the information presented by the Catalan newspaper, and is set to be out for around four months.

Araujo's surgery comes at a time of uncertainty for the player, as contract talks with Barcelona remain up in the air.

He left the Brazil vs Uruguay match in tears, aware that what he felt was not just a natural bruise caused by wear and tear.

On Monday, after landing in Barcelona, the defender underwent further tests and all indications are that he will not be available to Hansi Flick for a sustained period.

Mentions
FootballCopa AméricaLaLigaAraujo RonaldUruguayBrazilBarcelona
Related Articles
Canada & Uruguay criticise Copa América organisers ahead of third-place clash
Uruguay players fight Colombia fans in the stands after defeat to 'defend' their families
Uruguay defender Araujo to miss rest of Copa América with injury
Show more
Football
Colombian Football Federation head and son arrested after Copa América final
Transfer News LIVE: Morata nearing Milan move, Lyon look to hijack Mikautadze deal
Updated
Williamson urges fans to remember England have enjoyed an incredible run of results
Copa América Team of the Tournament: Messi impresses but James the star man
France's top scorer Olivier Giroud announces end of international career
Confirmed Premier League and European club kits for the 2024/25 season
Updated
Five breakout stars from EURO 2024 who could be making big-money moves this summer
Spaniard deserves to win Ballon d'Or after EURO 2024 win, says Rodri
Xherdan Shaqiri calls time on Switzerland career after 125 caps
Most Read
Lautaro Martinez goal in extra time hands Argentina the 2024 Copa América title
Transfer News LIVE: Morata nearing Milan move, Lyon look to hijack Mikautadze deal
Argentina retain Copa América title after beating Colombia in Miami
EURO 2024 Team of the Tournament: Spain steal the show in side full of stars

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings