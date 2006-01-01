Uruguay defender Araujo to miss rest of Copa América with injury

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Copa América
  4. Uruguay defender Araujo to miss rest of Copa América with injury

Uruguay defender Araujo to miss rest of Copa América with injury

Uruguay defender Araujo in action for Uruguay
Uruguay defender Araujo in action for UruguayReuters
Uruguay defender Ronald Araujo will miss the remainder of the Copa America after suffering a muscle injury in the quarter-finals, the country's FA (AUF) said on Tuesday.

Araujo suffered an injury to the back of his left thigh during the first half of Uruguay's 0-0 draw with Brazil, with Atletico Madrid's Jose Maria Gimenez replacing him before his side won on penalties.

"After the studies carried out, it was confirmed that it was a muscular injury," the AUF said of the Barcelona centre back.

The AUF did not give further details on Araujo's recovery time, but Spanish media reports said he could be sidelined for up to two months.

Uruguay face Colombia on Wednesday at Charlotte's Bank of America Stadium for a place in the final of the tournament.

Mentions
FootballCopa AméricaAraujo RonaldUruguayColombia
Related Articles
Copa América crunch-time for surviving quartet as semi-finals loom
Uruguay showed they can adapt after coming through tough USA test, says coach Reyes
What is the most beautiful shirt of the Copa America?
Show more
Football
Copa América 2024: Everything you need to know about fixtures and dates
Updated
Argentina book place in Copa América final after Messi scores in win over Canada
Colombia coach Lorenzo ready for uphill battle against Uruguay in Copa América semi-final
Coach De la Fuente lauds Spain's 'spirit of sacrifice' in EURO 2024 semi-final win
Spanish teenager Yamal coy over 'dream come true' wonder strike in semi-final
Uruguay boss Bielsa wary of high-flying Colombia ahead of Copa América semi-final
Koeman shrugs off Dutch travel disruption and ready for EURO 2024 semi-final
Failure in front of goal costs France at EURO 2024, says manager Deschamps
England riding on recent knockout experience at World Cup and EURO's, says Kane
Netherlands travel to Dortmund for EURO 2024 semi-final disrupted
Most Read
EURO 2024 Tracker: Spain hold on to beat France and book spot at EURO 2024 final
Transfer News LIVE: Marseille agree fee for Greenwood, Manchester United linked with Calvert-Lewin
Ruthless Djokovic destroys Rune to reach 15th Wimbledon quarter before blasting crowd
Tennis Tracker: Sinner beaten by Medvedev in thriller, Alcaraz and Paolini sail through

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings