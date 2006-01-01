Uruguay showed they can adapt after coming through tough USA test, says coach Reyes

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Copa América
  4. Uruguay showed they can adapt after coming through tough USA test, says coach Reyes

Uruguay showed they can adapt after coming through tough USA test, says coach Reyes

Uruguay went through to the quarter-finals as group winners
Uruguay went through to the quarter-finals as group winnersReuters
Uruguay assistant coach Diego Reyes said their tough 1-0 Group C win over the United States on Monday showed they can adapt to difficult situations and would stand them in good stead for tests to come at the Copa América.

Uruguay's win sealed top spot in the group and booked a quarter-final match-up with the runner-up in Group D, where Brazil and Costa Rica are vying to join Colombia in the next round.

Uruguay, who have been coached by Marcelo Bielsa since last year, won all three of their group games, scoring eight goals.

The 15-times champions have impressed in recent months, implementing Bielsa's brand of attack-minded football and high-energy, high-pressing style to great effect.

However, they were on the back foot early on against the USA and had little possession in the first 25 minutes.

"We are a team who is prepared and we are designed to be protagonists," Reyes, standing in for the suspended Bielsa, told reporters after the win.

"So when we don't have the ball, that's something we don't like. For some moments at the beginning of the match, it was hard for us to come up with those moments where we could recover the ball.

"We were arriving a bit late. Once that was corrected, we were able to recover the ball and then we were able to express our game better and we could see the Uruguay we all want."

With heavyweights Brazil and in-form Colombia likely to progress from Group D, Uruguay's task gets even more difficult in the United States.

"They are two great opponents. Colombia is living a very good moment presently," Reyes added.

"Brazil, we all know they are great, so we're going to start analysing in-depth as of tomorrow, once we are sure who we are going to be against, and we will try to come up with a game plan that is favourable for us.

"I believe that after some minutes (against the USA), the team was able to find its way. This is a good thing because the upcoming matches will look a lot like this, so I think it's a good comparison point vis-à-vis what's next.

"There's always things to correct, and that's what we are going to try to do."

Mentions
FootballCopa AméricaUruguayUSABrazilColombiaCosta Rica
Related Articles
What is the most beautiful shirt of the Copa America?
Colombia coach Lorenzo won't underestimate Costa Rica in Group D clash
Colombia coach Lorenzo reluctant to be labelled Copa América favourites
Show more
Football
Cristiano Ronaldo on EURO 2024 redemption trail after Slovenia penalty ride
Spurs sign teenager Archie Gray from Leeds on six-year deal
Antoine Griezmann happy despite unconvincing France performance at EURO 2024
Coach Domenico Tedesco under pressure as Belgium limp out of EURO 2024
Transfer News LIVE: Batshuayi makes shock move, Chelsea & Barcelona to fight over Williams
Updated
Brazil coach expects tight contest against impressive Colombia in crunch clash
Rangnick boosted by home comforts as he readies for Leipzig return with Austria
Updated
Netherlands boss Koeman calls for a 'reaction' from his players against Romania
Iordanescu's mentality message as Romania bid to down stuttering Netherlands
Most Read
EURO 2024 Tracker: Costa saves three straight in shootout as Portugal advance past Slovenia
Transfer News LIVE: Batshuayi makes shock move, Chelsea & Barcelona to fight over Williams
Sabalenka and Azarenka pull out of Wimbledon with shoulder injuries
England's Bellingham investigated after crotch gesture in EURO 2024 win over Slovakia

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings