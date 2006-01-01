Brazil coach Dorival Junior aims for consistency to achieve Copa América success

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Copa América
  4. Brazil coach Dorival Junior aims for consistency to achieve Copa América success

Brazil coach Dorival Junior aims for consistency to achieve Copa América success

Brazil head coach Dorival Junior looks on during the first half against Mexico
Brazil head coach Dorival Junior looks on during the first half against MexicoReuters
Brazil coach Dorival Junior has identified balance and consistency as the keys to success ahead of Monday's Copa América opener against Costa Rica.

Dorival, who took over in January and has only coached four games, admitted that the Brazilian squad still lacked on-field stability, which he said was natural given their short time together.

"I have to find a balance for a team that was put together only three months ago, and after a certain period of 15 or 20 days of work they have to find themselves again," he said at a press conference on Sunday.

"In football you don't skip preparation phases in training, but that's why we try to accelerate each one of them to have a consistent and confident squad that can then use the individuality of its players to create opportunities."

The coach announced a starting line-up that included two new faces, Real Madrid centre back Eder Militao and Atletico Mineiro full back Guilherme Arana.

"The starting line-up will have Militao and Arana. In every game, if necessary, there will be one or two changes. All the players are ready. None of them are below our expectations. We are prepared for any situation," the coach added.

Brazil vs Costa Rica pre-match information
Brazil vs Costa Rica pre-match informationFlashscore

New Real Madrid signing Endrick will not start against Costa Rica and is expected to come on in the second half, as Dorival called for "a bit of patience" with the young striker.

"It's something that will happen naturally. It might not take long because he is extremely skilful. I'm in a hurry to get him on the pitch, but you have to have a certain balance. He has excellent skills and is one of the most promising players."

Brazil will also face Colombia and Paraguay in Group D.

Mentions
Copa AméricaFootballBrazilCosta Rica
Related Articles
Costa Rica coach Alfaro not afraid of Brazil ahead of Monday's clash
What is the most beautiful shirt of the Copa America?
EXCLUSIVE: Former international Pintinho on Brazil at the Copa América, Endrick & Vinicius
Show more
Football
Wasteful Uruguay score late flurry to down Panama in unconvincing Copa América opener
Colombia coach Lorenzo reluctant to be labelled Copa América favourites
US built confidence beating Bolivia in Copa América opener, says Pulisic
Pulisic scores stunner as hosts USA start Copa América campaign with win against Bolivia
Hungary suffered as usual in EURO 2024 win over Scotland, claims coach Rossi
Switzerland coach Yakin satisfied despite conceding late goal in draw with Germany
Scotland denied legitimate penalty in Hungary defeat, claims manager Clarke
EURO 2024 Tracker: Hungary score last-gasp winner as Germany draw with Swiss
Updated
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Olise agrees to join Bayern, Chelsea closing in on David
EURO 2024 Tracker: Hungary score last-gasp winner as Germany draw with Swiss
Jessica Pegula knocks out Coco Gauff before beating Anna Kalinskaya to win Berlin Open
Andy Murray uncertain for Wimbledon as confusion reigns over fitness

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings