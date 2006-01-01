Colombia just getting started, says coach Lorenzo after Copa América final defeat

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Copa América
  4. Colombia just getting started, says coach Lorenzo after Copa América final defeat

Colombia just getting started, says coach Lorenzo after Copa América final defeat

Colombia coach Nestor Lorenzo is from Argentina
Colombia coach Nestor Lorenzo is from ArgentinaReuters
Colombia's hopes of winning their second Copa América title were dashed by Argentina on Sunday but coach Nestor Lorenzo (58) was proud of his side and said they had taken a tougher path to the final than their rivals.

Argentina secured their third consecutive major trophy after triumphs at the 2022 World Cup and 2021 Copa thanks to an extra-time goal from Lautaro Martinez at Hard Rock Stadium in Florida.

Colombia's Jhon Cordoba hit the woodwork early on, while long-range attempts by Jefferson Lerma and Richard Rios were saved by Argentina's goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez.

Santiago Arias and Davinson Sanchez also came close in the second half but it was Argentina who found a way to win in extra time.

Lorenzo told a press conference his players had given their all in the tournament, which was hosted by the United States.

"They played six matches in 21 days. We started feeling the results," he added.

"It's not a complaint, but we hope for consistency, to safeguard the fitness of the players. We played the same amount of games as Argentina, having four less days of recovery.

"We had to play on the West Coast and the hottest areas with all the travelling."

Sunday's defeat was Colombia's first since they lost to Argentina in February 2022 and Lorenzo said his team were just getting started.

"(Lionel) Scaloni has been with his team for seven years. I congratulate him. It is a spectacular result, but now it is not (just) a streak, it is an era," he added.

"We are just starting. Hopefully, we can play in the next final. We wish to qualify for the World Cup."

Colombia are third in the South American qualifying table for the 2026 World Cup, with the next round of matches set for September.

Mentions
FootballCopa AméricaColombiaArgentina
Related Articles
Lionel Messi's teammates come through after skipper goes off injured in Copa América final
Angel Di Maria says winning Copa América final was dream farewell
Joy in the streets of Argentina after Copa América victory
Show more
Football
Colombian Football Federation head and son arrested after Copa América final
Transfer News LIVE: Morata nearing Milan move, Lyon look to hijack Mikautadze deal
Updated
Williamson urges fans to remember England have enjoyed an incredible run of results
Copa América Team of the Tournament: Messi impresses but James the star man
France's top scorer Olivier Giroud announces end of international career
Confirmed Premier League and European club kits for the 2024/25 season
Updated
Five breakout stars from EURO 2024 who could be making big-money moves this summer
Spaniard deserves to win Ballon d'Or after EURO 2024 win, says Rodri
Xherdan Shaqiri calls time on Switzerland career after 125 caps
Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo to undergo surgery as he faces four months out
Most Read
Lautaro Martinez goal in extra time hands Argentina the 2024 Copa América title
Transfer News LIVE: Morata nearing Milan move, Lyon look to hijack Mikautadze deal
Argentina retain Copa América title after beating Colombia in Miami
EURO 2024 Team of the Tournament: Spain steal the show in side full of stars

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings