Colombia secure quarter-final spot at Copa América after beating Costa Rica

Colombia are safely through to the Copa América quarter-finals thanks to a convincing 3-0 victory over Costa Rica, bringing up their tenth win in a row.

Knowing they were tantalisingly close to booking their spot in the quarter-final prior to tonight, it was little surprise to see Colombia fly out of the traps. A little over five minutes were on the clock when they should’ve taken the lead, but surprisingly, an unmarked Luis Diaz could only head Richard Ríos’ delivery over the bar from six yards out.

It was always likely to be a difficult evening for Costa Rica given their rank outsider status, but they hit the self-implode button midway through the first half when Patrick Sequeira unnecessarily wiped out Jhon Cordoba in the area, and Diaz assumed responsibility from the spot to fire Colombia ahead.

Diaz was proving to be the thorn in Los Ticos’ side and he came within a hair’s width of turning creator prior to half time, but as he squared for Davinson Sanchez to seemingly head into an empty net, the former Tottenham defender incredulously failed to make any contact from a matter of yards out.

Half time brought around few changes, as the Liverpool man was still running riot, but Costa Rica were hanging in there, with a last-ditch Orlando Galo block denying Diaz what would’ve been a certain goal.

Strangely though, Diaz wasn’t involved when the Colombians doubled their advantage.

Instead it was Jhon Arias who was the provider, planting a corner onto the head of Sanchez who guided into the bottom corner.

Fighting back from two goals down was mission improbable, but three goals down was mission impossible.

That’s what they found themselves just moments later, as James Rodriguez’s inch-perfect pass was expertly finished off by Cordoba, who in turn claimed his first-ever competitive international goal.

James Rodriguez was pulling the strings for Colombia AFP

Colombia had assumed complete control after the third goal and their cushy lead allowed them to make changes and get fringe members of the squad tournament minutes. They still have one group game to go against Brazil, but with progression assured, boss Nestor Lorenzo could even elect to rest some players ready for the knockout stages.

The picture is bleak for Costa Rica though, who with just one point, face the very real prospect of crashing out at the group stage for their successive Copa América appearance.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Luis Diaz (Colombia)

