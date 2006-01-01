Colombia striker Jhon Cordoba crucial in Costa Rica's crushing defeat

Colombia striker Jhon Cordoba crucial in Costa Rica's crushing defeat

Cordoba celebrates his goal for Colombia
Cordoba celebrates his goal for ColombiaAFP
Colombia continued their dominant run in the Copa America with a 3-0 win over Costa Rica and Jhon Cordoba putting in a strong showing to help his team extend their lead at the top of Group D and seal their place in the quarter-finals.

Nestor Lorenzo's side have now gone 25 games without defeat and remain among the title favourites.

With his searing pace and strength, Cordoba was a constant thorn in Costa Rica's side and won the penalty which lead to Luis Diaz's opener. He then scored the third goal in the 62nd minute.

"Everything that was planned during the week was done and the truth is that I'm very happy to contribute to my team-mates, not just because of the goal," Cordoba said after the match.

The striker, who plays for FK Krasnodar, started in place of Rafael Santos Borre, who is nursing an ankle problem.

He added that coach Lorenzo asked him to always go forward, find space in defence and make the most of his power. "This brought a lot to the team and when James sent me the ball, thank God the goal came".

"I'm very happy, not just because of the goal, but for the team, because it has evolved during the week, it's part of the confidence of the moment," Cordoba said.

Colombia conclude their group stage campaign against Brazil on Tuesday.

