Colombia stunt brief Paraguay comeback to claim Copa América victory

Colombia kicked off their Copa América 2024 tournament with a 2-1 win over Paraguay in Houston, Texas, marking a ninth consecutive victory for Los Cafeteros, who are now unbeaten for over two years.

Colombia came into the group stage opener in exceptional form, having won 18 of their last 23 games and they almost got off to a fast start thanks to a high energetic press that won the ball inside the Paraguay half. Richard Rios let loose from distance but his effort flashed inches wide.

Los Guaranies were not here to lay down for the Colombians though, and in pursuit of a first head-to-head victory in six meetings, Julio Enciso fizzed a free kick on goal but Camilo Vargas just about managed to cover his near post.

From that moment on however, it was all Colombia, who notched twice before half time thanks to two brilliant assists from James Rodriguez.

The first came after the Sao Paulo midfielder whipped an inch-perfect ball into the box for Daniel Munoz to head home.

Then in the 42nd minute, his Crystal Palace teammate, Jefferson Lerma, also nodded in after getting on the end of a Rodriguez floated freekick.

Paraguay boss Daniel Garnero would have been pleased with his side’s improvement in the second half, but despite a better effort and more energy, the final ball was lacking, and Colombia’s defence mopping up any attack from their opponents.

At the other end, Luis Diaz flashed a powerful effort just over the bar as El Tri continued to threaten on the break. Paraguay’s frustrations grew as the half wore on, with the players resorting to long shots - one of which stung the palms of Vargas after Matías Espinoza let rip from distance.

The Paraguayans continued to probe their opponents though, and luckily for Garnero’s men, the Colombian defence switched off for a moment and that was all it took as Ramon Sosa clipped a ball to the back post and Enciso prodded home.

Match stats Flashscore

Despite pulling a goal back, it failed to materialise into a rally for a comeback as Colombia comfortably saw out the victory despite being denied a late penalty by VAR.

They get a perfect start in their pursuit for just a second-ever Copa América triumph while things do not get easier for Paraguay, with Brazil up next. Meanwhile, Colombia face off against Costa Rica.

Flashscore Man of the Match: James Rodriguez (Colombia)

Check out the match stats here