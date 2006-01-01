Colombia stunt brief Paraguay comeback to claim Copa América victory

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Copa América
  4. Colombia stunt brief Paraguay comeback to claim Copa América victory

Colombia stunt brief Paraguay comeback to claim Copa América victory

Jefferson Lerma of Colombia celebrates after scoring the team's second goal
Jefferson Lerma of Colombia celebrates after scoring the team's second goalAFP
Colombia kicked off their Copa América 2024 tournament with a 2-1 win over Paraguay in Houston, Texas, marking a ninth consecutive victory for Los Cafeteros, who are now unbeaten for over two years.

Colombia came into the group stage opener in exceptional form, having won 18 of their last 23 games and they almost got off to a fast start thanks to a high energetic press that won the ball inside the Paraguay half. Richard Rios let loose from distance but his effort flashed inches wide.

Los Guaranies were not here to lay down for the Colombians though, and in pursuit of a first head-to-head victory in six meetings, Julio Enciso fizzed a free kick on goal but Camilo Vargas just about managed to cover his near post.

From that moment on however, it was all Colombia, who notched twice before half time thanks to two brilliant assists from James Rodriguez.

The first came after the Sao Paulo midfielder whipped an inch-perfect ball into the box for Daniel Munoz to head home.

Then in the 42nd minute, his Crystal Palace teammate, Jefferson Lerma, also nodded in after getting on the end of a Rodriguez floated freekick.

Paraguay boss Daniel Garnero would have been pleased with his side’s improvement in the second half, but despite a better effort and more energy, the final ball was lacking, and Colombia’s defence mopping up any attack from their opponents.

At the other end, Luis Diaz flashed a powerful effort just over the bar as El Tri continued to threaten on the break. Paraguay’s frustrations grew as the half wore on, with the players resorting to long shots - one of which stung the palms of Vargas after Matías Espinoza let rip from distance.

The Paraguayans continued to probe their opponents though, and luckily for Garnero’s men, the Colombian defence switched off for a moment and that was all it took as Ramon Sosa clipped a ball to the back post and Enciso prodded home.

Match stats
Match statsFlashscore

Despite pulling a goal back, it failed to materialise into a rally for a comeback as Colombia comfortably saw out the victory despite being denied a late penalty by VAR.

They get a perfect start in their pursuit for just a second-ever Copa América triumph while things do not get easier for Paraguay, with Brazil up next. Meanwhile, Colombia face off against Costa Rica.

Flashscore Man of the Match: James Rodriguez (Colombia)

Check out the match stats here

Mentions
FootballColombiaParaguayCopa AméricaRodriguez JamesEnciso Julio
Related Articles
Colombia coach Lorenzo reluctant to be labelled Copa América favourites
What is the most beautiful shirt of the Copa America?
Nothing set in stone for Copa America squad, says USA coach Berhalter
Show more
Football
'Pure gold': Albania proud of battling with great teams despite Euros exit
Italy's Spalletti seeks improvement ahead of Switzerland last-16 clash
Argentina and Chile set to renew rivalry in rematch of 2016 Copa final
Croatia's Modric wants to carry on despite Euro 2024 disappointment
Spain show depth to beat Albania and complete perfect group stage
Marseille agree terms for De Zerbi to become manager, club confirm
EURO 2024 Talking Points: Spain make changes but remain perfect as Zaccagni saves Italy
EURO 2024 Tracker: Spain top group as Italy advance after late leveller
Updated
Hungary's Barnabas Varga has surgery and can leave hospital on Wednesday
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Kimmich in high demand, Dortmund chasing Guirassy
EURO 2024 Tracker: Spain top group as Italy advance after late leveller
Hungary's Dominik Szoboszlai angered by slow response to Barnabas Varga collision
OPINION: England's left-hand side needs changing for EURO 2024 success

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings