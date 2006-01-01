2024 Copa América: Four breakout stars who you should know

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Copa América
  4. Four emerging young stars you need to know from the 2024 Copa América

Four emerging young stars you need to know from the 2024 Copa América

Venezuela's Jon Aramburu was one of the breakout stars of the Copa América
Venezuela's Jon Aramburu was one of the breakout stars of the Copa AméricaAFP
The Copa América ended on Sunday with Argentina claiming their 16th continental title by beating Colombia 1-0 in Miami. The competition involving 16 Conmebol and Concacaf nations presented many young players who could shine on the world stage in the coming years.

Four players stood out under Flashscore's internal player rating system during the Copa América and showed the potential to shine again for their national teams. Check them out below!

Patrick Sequeira (Costa Rica)

The Costa Rican goalkeeper was responsible for one of the biggest upsets of the Copa América - the 0-0 draw between Brazil and Costa Rica. Sequeira stopped the Brazilian attack with some excellent saves and secured the historic result for his team.

Patrick Sequeira stood out in goal for Costa Rica
Patrick Sequeira stood out in goal for Costa RicaAFP

Costa Rica's number one plays for Ibiza, a team in Spain's third division, and could be looked at favourably in the transfer market after his good performances at the tournament. Sequeira, just 25 years old, has firmly established himself as the successor to legendary Costa Rican goalkeeper Keylor Navas.

Jon Aramburu (Venezuela)

Gaining the third-best average Flashscore rating of all the players in the competition, right-back Jon Aramburu had an excellent Copa América and should attract attention on the transfer market as well. The 21-year-old Venezuelan has a contract until 2026 with LaLiga side Real Sociedad.

Jon Aramburu announced himself with Venezuela
Jon Aramburu announced himself with VenezuelaProfimedia

A substitute in Venezuela's opening game, Aramburu won his place from the second match onwards and put in excellent performances in the next three games. The youngster scored a rating of 8 against Mexico, 7.5 against Jamaica and 8.1 in the quarter-final defeat to Canada.

Richard Rios (Colombia)

A well-known figure in Brazilian football for Palmeiras, Richard Rios was introduced to international football at this Copa América during Colombia's excellent campaign. The Colombian number six was the fulcrum of the runners-up's midfield.

Richard Ríos had a great Copa América with Colombia
Richard Ríos had a great Copa América with ColombiaAFP

Rios was Colombia's starter in every Copa América match and earned a Flashscore rating of over 7 in all of them. The midfielder stood out in particular in the win over Paraguay and the thrashing of Panama. Palmeiras may be preparing to listen to offers after his good performances in the United States.

Facundo Pellistri (Uruguay)

The Uruguayan national team showcased a new era of talent at this year's Copa América and Facundo Pellistri is the main name in this new generation. The 22-year-old forward is already a Manchester United player and played at the 2022 World Cup, but Marcelo Bielsa's attacking style really put the spotlight on the youngster.

Pellistri will be the future of the Uruguayan national team
Pellistri will be the future of the Uruguayan national teamAFP

Pellistri's key games were mainly in the group stage. He even scored in Uruguay's 5-0 win over Bolivia.

See our Team of the Tournament here.

Mentions
FootballCopa AméricaSequeira PatrickRios RichardPellistri FacundoAramburu JonFeatures
Related Articles
Copa América Team of the Tournament: Messi impresses but James the star man
EXCLUSIVE: Former international Pintinho on Brazil at the Copa América, Endrick & Vinicius
Copa America: Hosts USA are on the rise but they aren't ready to challenge just yet
Show more
Football
Transfer News LIVE: Morata nearing Milan move, Lyon set to complete Mikautadze deal
Updated
Como deny racism after Wolves say Hee-Chan Hwang targeted
'I will give my all': Kylian Mbappe officially unveiled as Real Madrid player
Updated
Rodri and Lamine Yamal among six Spain players in EURO 2024 team of the tournament
Five managers who could replace Southgate for England
Liverpool owners pull out of talks to buy troubled Bordeaux
Gareth Southgate leaves England after legacy burnished by second finals appearance
Gareth Southgate steps down as England manager after eight years in charge
Updated
Stuttgart sign Augsburg forward Ermedin Demirovic on four-year deal
Juventus unveil new home kit without main sponsor in place
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Morata nearing Milan move, Lyon set to complete Mikautadze deal
Copa América Team of the Tournament: Messi impresses but James the star man
Five breakout stars from EURO 2024 who could be making big-money moves this summer
Colombian Football Federation head and son arrested after Copa América final

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings