2024 Copa América: Four breakout stars who you should know

Four players stood out under Flashscore's internal player rating system during the Copa América and showed the potential to shine again for their national teams. Check them out below!
Patrick Sequeira (Costa Rica)
The Costa Rican goalkeeper was responsible for one of the biggest upsets of the Copa América - the 0-0 draw between Brazil and Costa Rica. Sequeira stopped the Brazilian attack with some excellent saves and secured the historic result for his team.
Costa Rica's number one plays for Ibiza, a team in Spain's third division, and could be looked at favourably in the transfer market after his good performances at the tournament. Sequeira, just 25 years old, has firmly established himself as the successor to legendary Costa Rican goalkeeper Keylor Navas.
Jon Aramburu (Venezuela)
Gaining the third-best average Flashscore rating of all the players in the competition, right-back Jon Aramburu had an excellent Copa América and should attract attention on the transfer market as well. The 21-year-old Venezuelan has a contract until 2026 with LaLiga side Real Sociedad.
A substitute in Venezuela's opening game, Aramburu won his place from the second match onwards and put in excellent performances in the next three games. The youngster scored a rating of 8 against Mexico, 7.5 against Jamaica and 8.1 in the quarter-final defeat to Canada.
Richard Rios (Colombia)
A well-known figure in Brazilian football for Palmeiras, Richard Rios was introduced to international football at this Copa América during Colombia's excellent campaign. The Colombian number six was the fulcrum of the runners-up's midfield.
Rios was Colombia's starter in every Copa América match and earned a Flashscore rating of over 7 in all of them. The midfielder stood out in particular in the win over Paraguay and the thrashing of Panama. Palmeiras may be preparing to listen to offers after his good performances in the United States.
Facundo Pellistri (Uruguay)
The Uruguayan national team showcased a new era of talent at this year's Copa América and Facundo Pellistri is the main name in this new generation. The 22-year-old forward is already a Manchester United player and played at the 2022 World Cup, but Marcelo Bielsa's attacking style really put the spotlight on the youngster.
Pellistri's key games were mainly in the group stage. He even scored in Uruguay's 5-0 win over Bolivia.