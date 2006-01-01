Hosts USA dumped out of Copa América as Uruguay top Group C with perfect record

Copa América hosts the USA suffered a disappointing group stage exit as they lost 1-0 to 15-time winners Uruguay at the Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City.

The shock 2-1 defeat to Panama in their second group game left the USA in a precarious position as they faced table-toppers Uruguay - a draw was an absolute minimum and, should Panama beat Bolivia in the concurrent clash, only a win would be enough to secure progression to the quarter-finals.

With an early exit therefore a distinct possibility, Gregg Berhalter’s men showed plenty of intensity and endeavour prior to the break, but that rarely translated into anything even closely resembling an attempt on goal.

Meanwhile, Marcelo Bielsa is quietly moulding La Celeste into one of his typical outfits - full of energy both on and off the ball. Still, they also struggled to threaten the opposition goalkeeper in the first half, although Darwin Nunez and Matias Vina did at least fire off efforts in the general direction of the net even if Matt Turner was never troubled between the sticks.

By the break, Panama were in front in their respective encounter, leaving the US in even more need of a goal. However, they remained toothless in the final third, which was only compounded by Folarin Balogun’s first-half substitution following a collision with Uruguay goalkeeper Sergio Rochet.

There was then a twist, and the US had Bolivia to thank as La Verde levelled things up, but that was soon made irrelevant when Mathias Oliveira bundled beyond Turner from close range after Ronald Araujo’s initial header was saved.

In all fairness, Berhalter and Co. could have plenty of complaints, as Oliveira looked to be in an offside position when scoring.

Another Panama goal left the States on the brink of elimination. While the USA were in desperate need of goals themselves, it was Uruguay who registered the next shot on target when Nicolas de la Cruz was denied by Turner.

Key match stats Opta by StatsPerform

Another Panama strike ultimately put paid to any US hopes, but even a win would have been enough, they never came close to defeating the well-drilled Uruguayans. After starting so well versus Bolivia, the host nation have been underwhelming and have shown there is still plenty of work to do ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which will also be played on home soil.

Bielsa’s side, meanwhile, progress with a 100% record and will be a tough match for either Brazil or Colombia, their likely opponents in the last eight.

Final group standings Flashscore

Flashscore Man of the Match: Mathias Oliveira (Uruguay)