USA attempt to rebuild  Copa América confidence after shock loss to Panama

USA surround the referee
USA surround the refereeReuters
The United States have built back their confidence after a shocking 2-1 Copa America group stage defeat to Panama this week that rattled the tournament hosts, midfielder Tyler Adams said on Saturday.

The U.S. team were shorthanded after Tim Weah's red card in the 18th minute of the Group C encounter on Thursday, giving the lower-ranked Panama just the opportunity they needed as Jose Fajardo netted the winner in the 83rd minute.

The result piled pressure on the United States, who are second in the group, level with Panama on three points but with a better goal difference, ahead of Monday's match against Uruguay.

"We're all confident again, you know, when we have 11 players on the field that we can go toe to toe with anybody," Adams told reporters.

"The training was good today. I think we saw the intensity. And we're going to need that from the first minute against Uruguay."

The United States must at least match Panama's result in their final group stage game in Kansas City, with pride on the line as they are set to co-host the World Cup in two years time.

USA vs Uruguay head-to-head record
USA vs Uruguay head-to-head recordFlashscore

Starting goalkeeper Matt Turner "day-to-day" according to media reports on Saturday, after he was substituted at halftime with a leg injury on Thursday, further stoking anxiety among the U.S. fans.

Defender Antonee Robinson said the 11th-ranked United States was acutely aware of the high stakes against the 14th-ranked Uruguay.

"It's definitely going to come down to a massive effort from the team," he said.

"I mean, if we're looking at realistically, there's a chance that this is our last game in the tournament, so there's no reason to hold anything back. We're all going to have to give everything in this game."

