Coach Marcelo Bielsa suspended after Uruguay arrive late onto pitch at Copa América

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Copa América
  4. Coach Marcelo Bielsa suspended after Uruguay arrive late onto pitch at Copa América

Coach Marcelo Bielsa suspended after Uruguay arrive late onto pitch at Copa América

Bielsa has been suspended by CONMEBOL for one match
Bielsa has been suspended by CONMEBOL for one matchReuters
Uruguay coach Marcelo Bielsa has been suspended by CONMEBOL for one match after his team were late coming out onto the pitch for their 5-0 win over Bolivia on Thursday.

South America's soccer governing body also handed the Uruguayan FA a $15,000 fine after Bielsa's side failed to comply with articles 104 and 145 of the tournament's regulations, which relate to taking the field "later than the scheduled start or restart time", CONMEBOL said in a statement on Sunday.

Bielsa will not be on the bench when his side face the United States in their final Group C match at Kansas City's Arrowhead Stadium on Monday, with his assistant Pablo Quiroga taking over in the dugout.

The former Leeds United coach is the fourth coach to be suspended for the same reason at this year's Copa America, after Argentina's Lionel Scaloni, Chile boss Ricardo Gareca and Venezuela manager Fernando Batista.

Mentions
FootballCopa AméricaUruguayBoliviaUSA
Related Articles
Copa America: Hosts USA are on the rise but they aren't ready to challenge just yet
What is the most beautiful shirt of the Copa America?
USA seek 'game of our lives' against Uruguay at Copa América group decider
Show more
Football
Georgia to look back with joy when dust settles after EURO 2024 defeat to Spain
2024 European Championships: Everything you need to know about fixtures and dates
Updated
'You keep going': Bellingham and Kane save England from EURO 2024 exit
EURO 2024 Talking Points: Southgate let off the hook as Spain show their class
Spain crush Georgia to set up mouth-watering quarter-final with Germany
EURO 2024 Tracker: Sparkling Spain cruise to victory over Georgia after England edge through
Updated
France's Mbappe says broken nose a target in EURO 2024 last-16 game versus Belgium
Updated
Gareth Southgate 'not ready to go home' after England's late EUROs heroics
Francesco Calzona 'proud' of Slovakia after late EUROs heartbreak against England
Most Read
EURO 2024 Tracker: Sparkling Spain cruise to victory over Georgia after England edge through
Transfer News LIVE: Douglas Luiz joins Juventus, Chelsea close in on Kiernan Drewsbury-Hall
EURO 2024 Tracker: Germany ride their luck to join Switzerland in quarter-finals
Sinner or Alcaraz? Swiatek to finally master grass? Flashscore's 2024 Wimbledon predictions

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings