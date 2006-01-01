Coach Marcelo Bielsa suspended after Uruguay arrive late onto pitch at Copa América

Bielsa has been suspended by CONMEBOL for one match

Uruguay coach Marcelo Bielsa has been suspended by CONMEBOL for one match after his team were late coming out onto the pitch for their 5-0 win over Bolivia on Thursday.

South America's soccer governing body also handed the Uruguayan FA a $15,000 fine after Bielsa's side failed to comply with articles 104 and 145 of the tournament's regulations, which relate to taking the field "later than the scheduled start or restart time", CONMEBOL said in a statement on Sunday.

Bielsa will not be on the bench when his side face the United States in their final Group C match at Kansas City's Arrowhead Stadium on Monday, with his assistant Pablo Quiroga taking over in the dugout.

The former Leeds United coach is the fourth coach to be suspended for the same reason at this year's Copa America, after Argentina's Lionel Scaloni, Chile boss Ricardo Gareca and Venezuela manager Fernando Batista.