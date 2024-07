Messi sat out of Argentina's last match

Argentina's Lionel Messi (37) returned to training on Monday as they prepare to face Ecuador in the Copa América quarter-finals in Houston this week.

Messi had not trained since sustaining a groin/thigh injury during his side's 1-0 win against Chile on June 25th. He sat out Argentina's 2-0 victory over Peru on Saturday.

The Argentine Football Federation said that Messi did some kinesiology work before training and was with the rest of the group afterwards.

Argentina face Ecuador on Thursday.