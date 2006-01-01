Mexico captain Alvarez to miss rest of Copa América with hamstring injury

Edson Alvarez exits the pitch with the help of Mexico's medical team

Mexico captain Edson Alvarez said he will miss the remainder of the Copa América after suffering a hamstring injury.

Alvarez went down clutching his hamstring in the 30th minute of Mexico's 1-0 win over Jamaica on Saturday, leaving the pitch in tears.

"I had that dream just like my teammates but sometimes these things happen in football and I will have to learn and grow from all this," Alvarez said in a video posted on social media by the national team.

"I have made the decision to stay with the team until the end, to support and encourage them, as I always have done. Now it will be my turn off the field. It will also help my rehabilitation and return as soon as possible."

Coach Jaime Lozano had said losing a leader like Alvarez would be a huge blow to the side.

Mexico face Venezuela on Wednesday in their second Group B fixture in Inglewood, California.