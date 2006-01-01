Pulisic scores stunner as hosts USA start Copa América campaign with win against Bolivia

USA's Folarin Balogun celebrates scoring his team's second goal during the 2024 Copa America
USA's Folarin Balogun celebrates scoring his team's second goal during the 2024 Copa America AFP
Familiar territory in the heart of Texas, USA kicked off their Copa América challenge with a convincing 2-0 victory at the hands of altitude specialists Bolivia. First half goals from Christian Pulisic and Folarin Balogun were enough to give the Stars and Stripes a winning start for the first time since the 1995 edition.     

There is the feeling that tournament hosts USA are getting closer to becoming the first non South American country to win the oldest continental tournament in the Copa América.

Full of confidence from a spirited warm up draw over tournament favourites Brazil, USA should have taken the lead inside the opening minute through Balogun who was caught cold with a heavy first touch after Joe Scally’s wayward effort fell into his lap.

The Stars and Stripes were indeed in front seconds later however, through talismanic captain Pulisic.

He collected the ball wide on the left following a short corner, before being allowed way too much space to curl beyond Guillermo Viscarra and draw level with Brian McBride in fifth on the all time national goal scoring roster.

Pulisic celebrates goal
Pulisic celebrates goalAFP

Bolivia looked like a team in transition after losing many of their experienced stalwarts to retirement over the past 12 months. They seemed en route to a twelfth successive Copa América group stage defeat moments before half time when Balogun this time made no mistake in doubling the lead.

Fed by Pulisic, he was afforded all the time in the world to shift the ball onto his left before finishing clinically into the opposing corner.

Nicknamed the Terminator as a player, AntOnio Carlos Zago made no hesitation in making a triple substitution at half time as he rolled the dice. In pushing men forward in search of a route back into the game, 1963 winners La Verde left themselves exposed at the back.

Match stats
Match statsFlashscore

First, it was the offside trap that came to their rescue as Timothy Weah rolled the ball into Balogun’s path, before Viscarra saved expertly to deny Pulisic a second after some twinkling footwork.

The Bolivian back five were counting their blessings at the withdrawal of Balogun, who had terrorised them with his pace and power all evening.

Attention turned to an equal threat however, with Ricardo Pepi testing Viscarra three times in as many minutes. USA now have six victories in a row at the AT&T Stadium, but head to Atlanta next for another must win match against Panama.

Flashscore Player of the Match: Christian Pulisic (USA)

Check out the match stats here.

Mentions
FootballUSABoliviaCopa América
