USA have lofty ambitions at Copa América but won't overlook Bolivia in opener

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Copa América
  4. USA have lofty ambitions at Copa América but won't overlook Bolivia in opener

USA have lofty ambitions at Copa América but won't overlook Bolivia in opener

USA midfielder Tyler Adams has his sights set on the latter stages
USA midfielder Tyler Adams has his sights set on the latter stagesReuters
The USA men's national team is in no position to take an opponent lightly as they face Bolivia in their first Group C match of Copa América 2024 on Sunday in Arlington, Texas.

With the Americans placed 11th in the FIFA rankings and Bolivia 84th, the USA have a good opportunity to take the first step toward advancement to the knockout round.

Securing victories over Bolivia and Panama, ranked 43rd, would guarantee advancement for the hosts, irrespective of the final group match outcome against 14th-ranked Uruguay.

However, the American squad harbour larger ambitions than just making it to the knockouts.

"For me, it's getting past the quarter-final," midfielder Tyler Adams said.

"We need to - in a pressure situation - win in a knockout. That's going to measure a lot of our success."

Scepticism around coach Gregg Berhalter's leadership ability was heightened following an unconvincing run-up to the tournament and a crushing 5-1 defeat by Colombia.

However, a 1-1 draw with Brazil, one of the tournament favourites, relieved some of the mounting pressure.

This year's Copa America features 16 teams, including 10 South American sides and six CONCACAF (North and Central America and the Caribbean) invitees.

"When you talk about some of the most watched games, I think aside from the World Cup, you look at the Copa América, right?" USA defender Mark McKenzie said.

"You talk about countries that have won multiple World Cups, in Uruguay and Argentina and Brazil.

"You have the opportunity now to step into this tournament and go head-to-head with them. Ultimately, it's usually a South American tournament and now we have the opportunity to play against them."

Bolivia, currently in the midst of a transition phase, has appointed former Brazilian player and Copa América 1999 winner, Antonio Carlos Zago, as their new head coach.

Although they face a daunting task having won only one of their last 30 Copa America matches, they will be looking to cause an upset against the higher-ranked Americans.

"The most important thing is for us to compete," Zago said.

"We have to try to play on an equal footing with the big teams in terms of intensity and physicality."

Follow USA vs Bolivia on Flashscore.

Mentions
FootballCopa AméricaUSABolivia
Related Articles
Copa America: Hosts USA are on the rise but they aren't ready to challenge just yet
What is the most beautiful shirt of the Copa America?
Brazil held to 1-1 draw by USA in final Copa América warm-up friendly
Show more
Football
EURO 2024 Tracker: Blockbuster Saturday kicks off with must-win clash in Group F
Updated
Transfer News LIVE: Olise agrees to join Bayern, Dortmund find Hummels replacement
Updated
Rice says 'desperate' England are feeling the pressure at EURO 2024
Brazil prodigy Endrick set for major tournament debut at Copa América
Czech Republic aim to attack more and shackle Georgia's 'Kvara-dona'
Chile manager frustrated with stop-start Copa América draw with Peru
Deschamps feels it was a 'wise decision' to keep Mbappe on bench in Netherlands draw
Chile begin Copa América campaign with goalless draw against Peru
Fair result but Xavi Simons' goal should have stood, says Koeman after France draw
Most Read
EURO 2024 Tracker: France and Netherlands play out goalless draw, Poland first team out
Transfer News LIVE: Olise agrees to join Bayern, Dortmund find Hummels replacement
Victoria Azarenka advances to Berlin semi-finals as Elena Rybakina pulls out with illness
EXCLUSIVE: Tennis star Ons Jabeur talks EURO 2024, Wimbledon and her current form

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings