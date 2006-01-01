Uruguay midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur ready to give his best at Copa America

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Copa América
  4. Uruguay midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur ready to give his best at Copa America

Uruguay midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur ready to give his best at Copa America

Bentancur came off the bench in Uruguay's first match
Bentancur came off the bench in Uruguay's first matchReuters
Midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur (27) said he was happy to play whatever role Uruguay coach Marcelo Bielsa asked of him, either in the starting line-up or as a substitute, in Thursday's Copa America match against Bolivia.

The Tottenham Hotspur player came on as a substitute in the 3-1 win against Panama on Sunday.

"I feel spectacular. To be part of the national team again, to experience another Copa America, it's a privilege. We have an incredible team, there is a very good and healthy competition between us," he told a press conference on Wednesday.

"I've said it before and I'll say it again, you come to the national team to give your best, no matter where you're playing. The other day I came off the bench in the last few minutes and I really enjoyed it. And now I carry on with the same mentality of doing my bit wherever I can and giving my best."

Bielsa told reporters he had not yet decided on his starting line-up, saying there was no fatigue in the squad.

"I haven't noticed any particular situation that would determine the line-up. I want the qualities of the players to be the ones that determine who plays the leading role or who gives up the leading role," he said.

He also commented on why Uruguay's all-time leading goalscorer Luis Suarez had been left out of the match against Panama, saying: "The fact that he did not play is not a cause for controversy, discussion or complaint.

"The argument for a player's inclusion is not the result, but the performance of the player he could replace and the need for the player to respond to the characteristics that the game demands."

Bentancur also spoke of the importance of veteran Suarez to the team, whether he was on the pitch or not.

"He always transmits (his wisdom). Not just to me but to the whole team. With the history he has and the reference point he is, it is a privilege to have him as a team mate. He has helped us a lot and is fundamental."

Mentions
FootballCopa AméricaBentancur RodrigoUruguay
Related Articles
Uruguay's Bielsa sees room for improvement after Copa America win over Panama
Wasteful Uruguay score late flurry to down Panama in unconvincing Copa América opener
Uruguay coach Marcelo Bielsa confident Copa América will show his side's quality
Show more
Football
EURO 2024 Tracker: Round of 16 looms as things get serious in Germany
EURO 2024 Team of the Group Stage: Musiala and Spain's midfield duo the standout players
Transfer News LIVE: Guirassy nearing Dortmund move, Bayern pushing for PSG's Simons
Updated
USA not underestimating familiar foe Panama at Copa América
Czech Republic coach Hasek 'upset' but focused on future after Turkey loss
Turkey coach hails 'extraordinary' Calhanoglu's world class finishing, rues suspension
Kvaratskhelia celebrating best day of his life after historic win and Ronaldo shirt swap
Martinez puts Georgia defeat down to intensity, feels it will make Portugal stronger
Paez makes his mark at Copa América as Ecuador see off Jamaica
Most Read
EURO 2024 Tracker: Georgia stun Portugal as Turkey beat 10-man Czech Republic
Transfer News LIVE: Guirassy nearing Dortmund move, Bayern pushing for PSG's Simons
Foden temporarily leaves England's Euro camp due to family matter
EURO 2024 Talking Points: Georgia create history, Belgium struggle & last 16 is set

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings