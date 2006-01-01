Uruguay's Bielsa sees room for improvement after Copa America win over Panama

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Copa América
  4. Uruguay's Bielsa sees room for improvement after Copa America win over Panama

Uruguay's Bielsa sees room for improvement after Copa America win over Panama

Uruguay have won the tournament 15 times
Uruguay have won the tournament 15 timesReuters
Uruguay opened their Copa America campaign with a 3-1 win over Panama on Sunday but head coach Marcelo Bielsa (68) was quick to temper expectations and said they must continue to improve.

Bielsa took charge of Uruguay in May last year and steered them through a transitional period in which veterans Edinson Cavani and Diego Godin both retired, with all-time leading goalscorer Luis Suarez looking set to follow suit soon.

The 15-time Copa America winners have been in excellent form over the last several months, beating both Argentina and Brazil in World Cup qualifiers.

Those results have sparked hope of a record 16th continental crown for "La Celeste" but Bielsa said they were taking it one game at a time.

"When it comes to Uruguay's aspirations, we will see that and build it match by match," he told reporters.

"My expectation is that each match will increasingly help us to improve on our level. Uruguay has players of a very good level and we need to see if I can build with those players."

Uruguay dominated the opening 45 minutes as they pressed and harried Panama but their energy levels appeared to drop in the second half.

Panama looked likely to grab an equaliser after the break and Uruguay only regained control after Darwin Nunez's goal in the 85th minute.

"The first half gave us the edge over our opponent. We should have scored more," Bielsa said.

"In the second half, there were 15 minutes where we performed very poorly. They dominated the ball during that time and they created opportunities where we were only leading by one goal and if they had scored, it would have been complicated for us.

"We missed five goals and we scored one in the first half and then we missed five and scored two in the second half."

Uruguay next face Bolivia in New Jersey on Thursday.

Mentions
FootballCopa AméricaUruguayPanama
Related Articles
Wasteful Uruguay score late flurry to down Panama in unconvincing Copa América opener
Uruguay coach Marcelo Bielsa confident Copa América will show his side's quality
Copa America: Hosts USA are on the rise but they aren't ready to challenge just yet
Show more
Football
Familiar heartbreak for Scotland after another early tournament exit
Netherlands skipper Van Dijk understands criticism of his team at EURO 2024
Transfer News LIVE: Kimmich in high demand, Chelsea closing in on David
Updated
Italy and Croatia to battle it out in crunch do-or-die Group B clash
Luciano Spalletti set to shake things up for Italy's clash with Croatia
Colombia coach Lorenzo reluctant to be labelled Copa América favourites
US built confidence beating Bolivia in Copa América opener, says Pulisic
Brazil coach Dorival Junior aims for consistency to achieve Copa América success
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Kimmich in high demand, Chelsea closing in on David
EURO 2024 Tracker: Hungary score last-gasp winner as Germany draw with Swiss
Jessica Pegula knocks out Coco Gauff before beating Anna Kalinskaya to win Berlin Open
Andy Murray uncertain for Wimbledon as confusion reigns over fitness

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings