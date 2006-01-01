Vinicius Jr shines as Brazil thrash Paraguay to restore Copa América hope

A first-half brace from Vinicius Junior helped Brazil see off ten-man Paraguay 4-1 at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, extending their unbeaten head-to-head record to 10 matches.

Having been denied three points in their opening match of the tournament, an attack-minded Brazil again flew out of the traps as Joao Gomes and Lucas Paqueta launched efforts wide inside the opening 10 minutes.

Responding to the nine-time Copa América champions’ blistering start, Paraguay called Alisson into action on the quarter-hour mark as Damian Bobadilla brought a brilliant save from the Liverpool goalkeeper.

However, Brazil spurned a glorious opportunity to break the deadlock in the 31st minute as Paqueta’s attempt at a stuttered run-up to the penalty spot spectacularly backfired with his effort ending up high into the stands, after Andres Cubas was adjudged to have handled an incoming shot in the area.

Nonetheless, the blushes of the West Ham United attacker were spared minutes later, as his exquisite backheeled pass unlocked the Paraguayan defence, allowing Vinicius Junior to run onto and confidently steer the ball underneath the body of the advancing Rodrigo Morínigo and into the back of the net.

Sadly for Paraguay, Brazil confirmed their exit from the 2024 Copa América tournament in a devastating seven-minute spell at the end of a bad-tempered first half.

First, moments after Bruno Guimaraes’ thunderous effort had cannoned back off the crossbar, Savio found himself positioned in the right place at the right time to net his first-ever goal for Brazil.

Vinicius then put the contest to bed in the fifth minute of added-time, as a breakdown in defensive communication between Omar Alderete and Morinigo allowed the fortuitous Brazilian to fire the ball home.

On a four-match head-to-head scoring hiatus, and needing a jackpot in Vegas to salvage a return, Paraguay broke their duck three minutes after the restart as Alderete somewhat redeemed himself with an outstanding strike from distance.

However, Daniel Garnero’s side shot themselves in the foot, as another handball, this time by Mathías Villasanti, led to Paqueta, on this occasion, successfully slotting home his penalty.

Brazil player ratings Flashscore

Already a sinner, Cubas compounded Paraguay’s miserable night in Sin City by being shown a straight red card in the 81st minute.

The victory sees Brazil move onto four points - two behind leaders Colombia - as the two get ready to face off on Wednesday to decide who will go through to the quarter-finals as winners of Group D.

Meanwhile, Paraguay's match against Costa Rica will be played purely for pride, after Los Cafeteros' 3-0 victory over the latter, and tonight's result, combined to bring a premature end to their tournament.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Vinicius Junior (Brazil)

