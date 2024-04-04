Cyle Larin aiming to emulate Eto'o and fire Mallorca to Copa del Rey glory

Canadian forward Cyle Larin (28) has struggled at times since joining Real Mallorca last August, but while La Liga goals have proved elusive, he has found the Copa del Rey much more to his liking.

Larin, who hails from Brampton, Ontario, failed to score in his first 10 La Liga appearances for the club, all as a substitute, but finally opened his account in a 4-0 win over CD Boiro in the first round of the Copa in November.

Little did he know it then but it was the beginning of a magical journey which has seen the club reach the final for the first time since 2003 when Samuel Eto'o scored twice as Mallorca won the trophy for the only time in their 108-year history.

Larin has registered four goals in six appearances in the Copa del Rey, including a 120th-minute winner against Tenerife in the last 16 and another in the shock 3-2 victory over high-flying Girona in the quarter-finals.

He failed to score in the semi-final as Mallorca edged Real Sociedad on penalties after the two-legged tie ended 1-1 but is expected to start the final against Athletic Bilbao in Seville on Saturday having continued to impress Mexican coach Javier Aguirre.

Larin now hopes to resume his special relationship with the Copa del Rey as Mallorca again try to beat the odds, eight years after they slumped into Spain's third tier.

"It's a special game for us, and the Mallorca fans and everyone is focused on winning this game and doing something incredible," Larin told Reuters at Mallorca's pre-final media day. "This season has been hard and survival (in La Liga) is a push but this gives us hope to build something.

"That's the reason I came, I saw this club growing and I want to be part of that."

Mallorca are in fine form and a 0-0 draw at Valencia last weekend left them 15th in La Liga, six points above the relegation zone, as they seek to extend their stay in the top flight to a fourth successive season.

Larin, who has scored a national record 29 goals for Canada, is desperate to add to his two La Liga goals but for now he says the only focus is on beating favourites Bilbao on Saturday.

"We aren't the favourites but in the other matches in the Copa del Rey we weren't either. We are going to give everything at the weekend against a very strong team," he said.

If Larin can add to his Copa del Rey tally and fire Mallorca to glory, he will be in good company.

Cameroonian great Eto'o inspired the 3-0 victory against Recreativo de Huelva 21 years ago on arguably the greatest night in Real Mallorca's history.

"Most of my goals have come in the Copa del Rey and hopefully that can continue in the final," said Larin, who joined from Real Valladolid having also had spells in Belgium and Turkey.

"I've watched the videos of Eto'o scoring in the 2003 final. It's special to be there again as it's not every day you get to play in a cup final."