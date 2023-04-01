Mallorca and Sociedad grind out stalemate in Copa del Rey semi

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Copa del Rey
  4. Mallorca and Sociedad grind out stalemate in Copa del Rey semi
Mallorca and Sociedad grind out stalemate in Copa del Rey semi
The two sides will play the second leg at the end of the month for a place in the cup final
The two sides will play the second leg at the end of the month for a place in the cup final
AFP
Real Mallorca and Real Sociedad cancelled each other out in a cagey 0-0 draw in the first leg of their Copa del Rey semi-final at a packed Son Moix stadium on Tuesday.

Visiting Sociedad had the better of the few clear-cut chances with Umar Sadiq somehow failing to score from point-blank range in a marginally more exciting second half.

Mallorca talisman Abdon Prats went closest for the islanders with a volley midway through the first half and another low shot just off target early in the second half.

Socieded will be favourites to progress from the second leg on February 27th although Mallorca retain hope of repeating their sole Copa del Rey title in 2003.

Atletico Madrid face Athletic Bilbao in the opening leg of the other semi-final on Wednesday.

Mallorca - Sociedad player ratings
Flashscore

Check out the match stats with Flashscore.

Mentions
FootballCopa del ReyPrats AbdonSadiq UmarMallorcaReal Sociedad
Related Articles
Sadiq latest Nigeria injury casualty ahead of AFCON, replaced by Onuachu
Atletico Madrid beat Sevilla to reach Copa del Rey semi-final as Depay delivers
Barcelona dumped out as Williams brothers fire Athletic into Copa del Rey semi-finals
Show more
Football
Leverkusen score last-gasp winner to beat Stuttgart 3-2 in German Cup
Updated
Mara's double helps Southampton book FA Cup date at Liverpool
'Devastated' Son apologises as South Korea dumped out of Asian Cup
Ivory Coast fancied to continue Cup of Nations revival against D.R. Congo
Nigeria's Victor Osimhen declared fit for AFCON semi-final after injury scare
Jordan continue stunning run to knock out South Korea and reach first Asian Cup final
Updated
'Angry' Jurgen Klinsmann vows not to quit after South Korea's Asian Cup exit
Egypt name record scorer Hossam Hassan as new coach
Ivory Coast determined to continue 'miraculous' run to AFCON final
Most Read
South Korea and Jordan expect to 'suffer' in Asian Cup semi-final
Jordan continue stunning run to knock out South Korea and reach first Asian Cup final
Boris Becker ends short stint as coach of Denmark's Holger Rune
Jessica Pegula parts ways with coach David Witt after five years

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings