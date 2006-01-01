COSAFA Cup 2024: Kenya’s Emerging Stars stun champions Zambia in opener

Kenya’s Emerging Stars kicked off their campaign in the 23rd edition of the COSAFA Cup with a resounding 2-0 victory against champions Zambia in a Group B fixture at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Thursday, June 27th.

The East African nation, who are participating in the tournament as a guest team, scored two first-half goals courtesy of Austin Odhiambo and Patrick Otieno in the ninth and 20th minutes respectively to shock the Chipolopolo and get on track to reach the semi-finals.

Harambee Stars assistant coach Ken Odhiambo, who is handling the side in the absence of Engin Firat and assisted by William Muluya, handed Bandari FC goalkeeper Byrne Omondi a start between the sticks, with Amos Wanjala leading the defensive line alongside Sylvester Owino, Geoffrey Onyango and Alphonce Omija.

The midfield revolved around, Chrispine Erambo, John Ochieng, Austine Odhiambo, and Ronney Onyango, while Gor Mahia striker Benson Omalla, fresh from winning the FKF Premier League Golden Boot with 19 goals, spearheaded the attacking line assisted by Patrick Otieno.

Emerging Stars started on a high note and in the eighth minute an advancing Patrick Otieno, who was through in goal, was fouled by defender Chitoshi Chinga, with the referee pointing to the penalty spot and flashing the first yellow card to Chinga.

Gor Mahia midfielder Odhiambo took up the task and made no mistake by sending the Chipolopolo goalkeeper Charles Kalumba the wrong way to give Kenya a deserved 1-0 lead.

The goal stunned the record-winners and they looked to level the scores almost immediately, a through ball from Ricky Banda falling in the legs of Frederick Mulambia but his final effort from outside the 18-yard area was firmly held by Byrne Omondi.

Kenya doubled their lead against the run of play in the 20th minute, a sweeping move started from the middle of play finding Omalla in the right wing, and after evading his marker; the K’Ogalo forward laid a low pass to Otieno, who tapped home past Kalumba.

After the goal, Zambia once again almost reduced the deficit, a quick counter-attack initiated by Felix Simukonda finding the unmarked Albert Kangwanda in Kenya’s goalmouth but after beating Amos Wanjala, his right-footed effort could not trouble Omondi.

Zambia kept attacking, and had three consecutive corners, all producing no goals. The Chipolopolo continued to put pressure for a goal as they attacked in numbers and in the 34th minute, Banda’s glancing header went off Omondi’s fingers for their sixth corner of the game.

Despite Zambia’s dominance in the closing stages which saw them take nine corners against one, Kenya, who featured in the tournament for the first time in 2013, where they failed to go past the group stage, held on to go into the half-time break with a healthy 2-0 lead.

Key match stats Flashscore

At the start of the second half, the scoreline should have read 3-0 in favour of Kenya after Rooney Onyango released Omalla with a looping ball but a quick right-footed effort from the youngster was punched back to play by Kalumba, before being cleared to safety by Brian Chilimina.

In the 57th minute, Omondi came to Kenya’s rescue after diving to block a rasping shot from Banda and he was injured in the process needing the intervention of the medics before resuming play.

In the 65th minute, Kenya came close for a third, a free-kick delivered by Austin Odhiambo from the left wing finding Otieno, who unleashed a powerful header but Kalumba reacted quickly to punch the ball out.

Omondi, who had a great game, was up to the task again in the 71st minute denying Banda with a superb block, before Zambia players shouted for a penalty after what looked like a foul by Omija on Kangwanda but the referee waved play on to their disappointment.

Another flurry of attacks by Zambia in the closing stages of the entertaining fixture, saw Kenya resort to defending their lead. The Chipolopolo were reduced to 10 men at the stroke of full time after their captain Kelvin Kapumbu was sent off for a second bookable offence and Kenya held on to pick three crucial points to move top of the group with three points, the same number as second Zimbabwe.

Despite winning the fixture, Kenya’s Odhiambo admitted it was not easy against the Zambian side. “Zambia was not an easy game, we knew we had to score earlier enough to beat them, I am happy my boys took the instructions and went for the goals that stopped Zambia from playing their game, and it helped us to emerge victorious at the end,” said Odhiambo.

Zimbabwe down Comoros

Image from Comoros vs Zimbabwe COSAFA Media

In the other Group B fixture, Zimbabwe got their campaign underway with a 1-0 victory against Comoros at the same venue.

Under coach Jairo Tapera, the Warriors looked the better side from the first whistle and they should have taken an early lead in the ninth minute when Takunda Benhura released Michael Tapera with a defence-splitting pass, but the latter’s effort could not pose a danger Comoros goalkeeper Adel Anzimati-Aboudou.

The Warriors continued to look impressive and they had a free-kick from outside the 18-yard box after a foul on the on-rushing Tapera by defender Karim Mohamed. Up stepped Juan Mutudza, and his well-worked effort kissed over the crossbar for a goal-kick.

Zimbabwe’s Malvern Hativagoni was the first player to go into the referee’s book after a clumsy challenge on Ibroihim Djoudja in the 38th minute. The two sides headed into the half-time break tied at 0-0.

Zimbabwe started the second period with more intensity and looking to take the lead, and finally broke the deadlock in the 53rd minute when Tapera unleashed a powerful effort onto the top corner, leaving custodian Anzimati-Aboudou rooted to the ground.

The goal followed a double change for the Warriors, Tatenda Tavengwa and Panashe Hilton Mutimbanyoka coming in for Donald Mudadi and goalscorer Tapera.

Comoros had a great opportunity to level matters in the 68th minute but Tamime Tarek, who had just come in for Benjaloud Youssouf, wasted it after his feeble effort off a cross from the overlapping Omar Mdahoma, failed to go past the standout Zimbabwe keeper Raphael Pitisi.

As it stands in Group B Flashscore

Zimbabwe will next face Zambia on Sunday, June 30th, the same day Kenya’s Emerging Stars will take on Comoros.

Mkhalele proud of Bafana despite draw

Image from South Africa's clash with Mozambique COSAFA Media

South Africa coach Helman Mkhalele admitted to being impressed by Bafana Bafana’s display despite the team giving away a first-half lead to draw 1-1 against Mozambique in their Group A opener on Wednesday.

Playing in front of their fans, Bafana struggled to break down a resilient OS Mambas side, who had to thank their goalkeeper Acacio Muendane for making great saves, especially in the opening 20 minutes at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium.

Bafana had to wait until the 39th minute when captain Rushwin Dortley hit the back of the net off a cross from Ethan Brooks. Thabang Sibanyoni should have doubled South Africa’s lead at the stroke of half-time but his free header off a corner from Devin Titus went inches wide with keeper Muendane off his line.

South Africa continued to dominate the second half but could not utilise the many chances that came their way and they were stunned in the 65th minute when Mozambique levelled the scores. Chamito Labarina Alfandega found himself with enough space inside Bafana’s danger zone to sneak home a low-footed effort past Mondli Mpoto and make it 1-1.

Though South Africa looked the most likely side to grab the winner as they had several opportunities to score, Mozambique remained solid at the back to snatch a vital point from the opener.

“I’m proud of my team and the performance they gave, even though we did not get the result we aspired to achieve,” Mkhalele told the media after the game.

“During the first half, we dominated, even though we created clear chances but could not take advantage of that situation.”

Mozambique coach Victor Matine said he was happy with the result and the attitude of his players. “I am so happy because the players tried to do what we trained for, and we told them to have confidence in this game and to respect South Africa,” said Matine.

“But you must be competitive, and we did it in the second half to get a deserved draw.”

As it stands in Group A Flashscore

In the other Group A fixture, Eswatini and Botswana battled to a 0-0 draw. As it stands, the four teams in the group have one point, Mozambique sitting at the top, South Africa second, Botswana third, and Eswatini last.

Bafana will return to action on Saturday, June 29th, to face Botswana while Mozambique will come up against Eswatini on the same day at Isaac Wolfson Stadium in KwaZakele, just outside Port Elizabeth.