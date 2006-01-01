Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. DFB Pokal
  4. Muller and Kane on target as Bayern start Kompany era in winning style

Muller and Kane on target as Bayern start Kompany era in winning style

Muller and Kane on target as Bayern start Kompany era in style
Muller and Kane on target as Bayern start Kompany era in styleAFP
Thomas Muller scored twice in three first-half minutes as Bayern Munich beat second-division Ulm 4-0 in the German Cup on Friday in their first match under coach Vincent Kompany.

Harry Kane and Kingsley Coman then scored late in the second half to complete the rout in the first competitive fixture of the German football season.

Winners of 20 German Cups, Bayern have failed to make it past the quarter-finals of the competition since winning the treble in 2019-20.

Bayern brought in Kompany as manager in the summer after failing to win a trophy last season, their first trophyless campaign since 2012.

Bayern veteran Muller, 34, tapped in a Joshua Kimmich pass after 12 minutes and added another shortly after, tucking in a Serge Gnabry cross.

Coman turned in a pass from new signing Michael Olise with 11 minutes remaining before Kane added another in injury time, his first German Cup goal.

Earlier on Friday, first-division sides Mainz, St Pauli and Hoffenheim each beat lower league opposition to progress past the first round of the German Cup, despite each side falling behind at some point.

Defending German Cup holders Bayer Leverkusen, who also won last year's league title, are in action in the DFL Supercup at home against Stuttgart on Saturday night.

Ulm were promoted to the second division in the summer for the first time in 23 years.

Match stats
Match statsFlashscore

Catch up on the action here.

Mentions
FootballBayern MunichUlmDFB Pokal
Related Articles
Manchester United confirm signings of Bayern duo De Ligt and Mazraoui
Tottenham suffer slender defeat to Kompany's Bayern Munich in Seoul
Bayern Munich sign Portuguese midfielder Joao Palhinha from Fulham
Show more
Football
Football Tracker: Zirkzee scores on debut to give United win, PSG put four past La Havre
Updated
Debut delight for Joshua Zirkzee as Manchester United eventually break Fulham deadlock
Late flurry of goals see PSG take opening day win over La Havre
Aston Villa are 'not contenders to be in the top four', warns Unai Emery
Transfer News LIVE: Newcastle make fourth bid for Guehi, Chiesa linked with Milan & Roma
Updated
Fonseca happy with AC Milan signings, but says that players will have to leave
Julian Alvarez relishes new challenge at Atletico after leaving Manchester City
Enzo Maresca calls for patience as he seeks to turn around Chelsea's fortunes
Porto finalise transfer of striker Evanilson to Bournemouth
Most Read
Football Tracker: Zirkzee scores on debut to give United win, PSG put four past La Havre
Transfer News LIVE: Newcastle make fourth bid for Guehi, Chiesa linked with Milan & Roma
Tennis Tracker: Swiatek and Sabalenka through, Monfils claims stunning win over Alcaraz
Premier League creates Twitter account to explain VAR decisions in real time

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings