EXCLUSIVE: Gaaei looks back on tough first season at Ajax & lauds new manager Farioli

Despite a rocky start, Anton Gaaei (21) is happy at Ajax, where he enjoys working under the club's new Italian coach, and he spoke to Flashscore about life with the Dutch giants.

Last season was not all roses for Anton Gaaei. The summer began brilliantly he traded Viborg for Amsterdam when Ajax bought the right-back for around €4.5 million.

He made 34 appearances over four competitions, but Gaaei experienced being subbed off before half-time and faced harsh criticism on a number of occasions.

Fortunately, that's water under the bridge. Ajax replaced head coach John van 't Schip with Italian Francesco Farioli, which suits the Dane just fine.

"I've had a good start with the new coach. There has been plenty of playing time, and our new coach seems really good, both tactically and in terms of team management," says Gaaei.

35-year-old Farioli previously managed two Turkish clubs before he was head coach at Nice last season. Like most Italians, the former midfielder has a keen eye for the importance of a good defence.

"We train the defence a lot more. Last season we didn't train defensively at all. We train a lot of structure and watch a lot of videos. Our coach communicates a lot, and if there's something you don't understand, we get it solved quickly," says the Danish U-21 international.

The starting formation for Ajax is the classic 4-3-3 formation, and Anton Gaaei sees a big star in Francesco Farioli, who in a short time has shown his skills on the tactics board.

"He's the best coach I've had tactically. I feel comfortable with a clear coach who says what he expects. He has confidence in me, which I lacked a lot last season," says the Dane.

Trust has been important for Gaaei. The young Dane had a difficult time under van 't Schip, who didn't hesitate to replace the Dane before half-time and was also quick to throw Gaaei under the bus if a mistake was made.

Under the new coach, things have brightened up and although there was talk of a move to Hoffenheim in the transfer window, Gaaei is far from finished with Ajax and Amsterdam.

"I'm happy in Ajax and I haven't thought about anything else. I feel good mentally. The first season was tough, but I got through it and had a lot of good people around me who helped me a lot," says Gaaei.

The Danish full-back's main focus during the transfer window was the rumours of Christian Eriksen's return to Johan Cruijff Arena. The Danish midfielder played five seasons at the club from 2009 to 2014.

"I followed it well, and since it's about one of the best Danes ever, of course, I hoped for it, but it wasn't to be," says Gaaei.

Anton Gaaei really came into his own in mid-August, when Ajax faced Panathinaikos in two frantic battles to advance in the Europa League qualifiers.

After a 1-0 win in Athens, Ajax saw the Greeks equalise in the final minute of the second leg, and with neither side able to settle the tie in extra time, it all came down to a marathon penalty shootout. Only after 34 attempts could Ajax breathe a sigh of relief.

Gaaei was the hero with two goals, including the final and decisive kick.

"It was a great experience and possibly the wildest I've experienced in my career. On the first kick, I have to score, otherwise we'd go out. On the second kick, I ask Jordan Henderson if I can take it and he says yes," says Gaaei.

It was an experience that can also finally put the hard times of last season behind him and tells the story of a Danish player with great mental strength.

"I just thought that with so much I went through last year, it would be great to have an experience of success early in the season," Gaaei concludes.