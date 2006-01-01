UEFA Nations League: Seven matches you don't want to miss this international break

Kylian Mbappe and France played Belgium at the European Championship and will face them again on Monday

The European Championship is history and the UEFA Nations League will take centre stage in the coming days. Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal, European champions Spain and a rejuvenated Italy will all be in action along with France, Germany and England. In what follows, we've picked out seven matches not to miss this international break from the Nations League.

Thursday, September 5th - 20:45 (CET) - League A, Group 1

After a flawless qualifying campaign (10 wins in as many games), Portugal started Euro 2024 with high expectations. However, the tournament in Germany ended in bitter disappointment, with Cristiano Ronaldo's star ensemble being eliminated by France in the quarter-finals.

Now the Portuguese must rediscover their attacking spirit. CR7 did not score a single goal at the European Championships; at times, the 39-year-old attacker looked out of his depth. Nevertheless, it can be assumed that coach Roberto Martinez will continue to have faith in his superstar forward.

Croatia also had to lick a few wounds after the European Championship, with their campaign coming to an end after the group stage. Captain Luka Modric nevertheless exuded optimism ahead of the start of the UEFA Nations League: "We did our best, that's the most important thing. Sometimes things don't go the way we all want them to. But the European Championship is behind us."

The match will take place at Benfica's Estadio da Luz stadium, with Scotland and Poland the other opponents in the group.

Friday, September 6th - 20:45 (CET) - League A, Group 2

France's dominance appears to have finally been broken after a poor European Championship. Although Didier Deschamps' team have an incredible amount of quality at their disposal, they hardly created any goal threat. Kylian Mbappe was also unable to fulfil the high expectations - partly because a broken nose made life difficult for him.

Regardless, the 25-year-old recharged his batteries last Sunday. He scored a brace against Betis Sevilla, his first league goals for Real Madrid.

France's captain will have to summon up all his skills in the coming days. The blockbuster clash against Italy will be followed by one against Belgium. Israel complete Group 2 in League A.

There was a great need for discussion among the Italians after their early exit from the European Championship (round of 16). Coach Luciano Spalletti managed to avoid being sacked. Napoli's former mastermind has significantly rejuvenated the squad after a disappointing tournament - full-back Giovanni di Lorenzo is the only player over 30 selected.

Saturday, September 7th - 18:00 (CET) - League B, Group 2

Dublin will be like a cauldron early on Saturday evening. The rivalry between Ireland and England goes far beyond football, rooted in a centuries-long fight for independence. Accordingly, the visitors will not receive a friendly welcome, but a loud concert of whistles.

England will be coached by Lee Carsley for the time being; the 50-year-old previously worked in the Three Lions' youth programme for many years. A permanent successor to Gareth Southgate has not yet been named.

Although Carsley's squad is largely similar to the European Championship squad, four young players - Tino Livramento (Newcastle), Angel Gomes (Lille), Morgan Gibbs-White (Nottingham) and Noni Madueke (Chelsea) - will be hoping to make their international debuts.

England are aiming for a swift return to League A, with Greece and Finland their other group opponents.

Saturday, September 7th - 20:45 (CET) - League A, Group 3

Fate has often brought Germany and Hungary together in recent years. They were group opponents at both Euro 2020 and Euro 2024, with two head-to-head meetings in the UEFA Nations League in between.

The Germans have often struggled against Hungary, winning only one of the last five meetings. That victory came at the home European Championship, with national coach Nagelsmann's team celebrating a hard-fought 2-0 win.

Recent head-to-head record Flashscore

Four German world champions ended their international careers after the European Championships: Manuel Neuer, Toni Kroos, Ilkay Gundogan and Thomas Muller. The focus is now shifting to younger or less experienced players. Joshua Kimmich will wear the captain's armband in future, while Angelo Stiller from VfB Stuttgart is hoping to play his first senior international match.

The match will take place in Düsseldorf, with the Netherlands and Bosnia-Herzegovina the other opponents in the group.

Sunday, September 8th - 20:45 (CET) - League A, Group 4

Murat Yakin and his assistant coach Giorgio Contini have caused a huge surprise at Euro 2024. The Swiss national team showed tactical variation and almost reached the semi-finals thanks to a direct, courageous style of play.

Are the Swiss ready for their next big surprise? On Sunday, they will host European champions Spain in Geneva. Tickets sold out in no time at all.

The 30,000 or so fans will see a slightly changed Switzerland, with goalkeeper Yann Sommer (35), centre-back Fabian Schar (32) and winger Xherdan Shaqiri (32) all ending their international careers.

In principle, Spain coach Luis de la Fuente has confidence in his European Championship squad and the wing pairing of Lamine Yamal and Nico Williams continues to promise great spectacle. However, defensive stalwart Nacho has retired from the national team and goalkeeper Unai Simon will also be missing due to a wrist injury.

Monday, September 9th - 20:45 (CET) - League A, Group 2

The two neighbouring countries met in the last 16 of the European Championship, with France narrowly winning 1-0 thanks to a late own goal from Jan Vertonghen.

The Belgian national team had to put up with a lot of criticism afterwards, coach Domenico Tedesco was publicly pilloried and there was even a brief public discussion about sacking him. The German-Italian did not want to know anything about it and wants to fulfil his contract, which runs until the 2026 World Cup, in any case.

Star striker Romelu Lukaku was left out of the squad for the upcoming fixtures, giving playmaker Kevin de Bruyne even more responsibility. "Kevin is our captain. I think we can let the young players grow around him," said Tedesco.

Tuesday, September 10th - 20:45 (CET) - League A, Group 3

Bonds coach Ronald Koeman has shown his attitude: Because Steven Bergwijn has decided to continue his career in Saudi Arabia with Al-Ittihad, the left winger will no longer be considered for the Netherlands in future."When you're 26 years old, sporting ambition should take centre stage, not financial ambition," said Koeman, explaining his decision.

Recent head-to-heads Flashscore

Once again, the 1988 European champion has shown consistency. Jeremie Frimpong was also not considered for the Dutch national team for some time because he had refused to play for the U21s. Their former general Louis van Gaal would be proud of his successor.

Next Tuesday, Oranje's arch-rivals Germany will visit the Johan Cruijff Arena in Amsterdam, when the focus will really return to sporting matters. No love is lost between these two heavyweights of world football.