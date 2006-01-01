Injured Tchouameni and Mendy leave France camp ahead of Nations League ties

Real Madrid duo Aurelien Tchouameni (24) and Ferland Mendy (29) have left France's training camp ahead of Nations League fixtures against Italy and Belgium due to injuries, coach Didier Deschamps (55) said.

Defensive midfielder Tchouameni has a foot issue while defender Mendy suffered a shin injury. Both started Real Madrid's 2-0 win over Real Betis on Sunday, with Mendy substituted in the second half.

Lazio midfielder Matteo Guendouzi and Aston Villa left-back Lucas Digne have been called up as their replacements. France play Italy on Friday at the Parc des Princes and face Belgium three days later in Lyon.