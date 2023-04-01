NEC Nijmegen striker Bas Dost recovering after collapsing on pitch

Dost in action
Dost in action
Profimedia
NEC Nijmegen forward Bas Dost (34) was recovering in hospital on Sunday after collapsing on the pitch during their Eredivisie match at AZ Alkmaar with the game later abandoned.

The former Netherlands international, who regained consciousness and was carried off the field, later said on NEC's social media that he was feeling good.

"The AZ-NEC match was stopped in the 90th minute on Sunday evening with the score 1-2. Bas Dost collapsed on the field and was immediately helped by all the emergency services present," NEC said in a statement on their website.

"Dost was carried from the field by the emergency services and taken to hospital."

Players from both teams stood around Dost, who scored the opening goal and provided the assist for NEC's second, while he was being treated.

"I'm doing well. The help I received on the field was fantastic," Dost said on X. "I'm in the hospital now and I feel good. Thanks for all the support!"

AZ posted a message saying: "Bas Dost is fortunately conscious. Wishing you a lot of recovery and strength, Bas."

FootballEredivisieDost BasNijmegenAZ Alkmaar
