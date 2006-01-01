Belgium hit two past Romania to leave all four teams level in Group E

Belgium blew Group E wide open with a vital 2-0 victory over Romania, leaving all four teams with three points from two games, as the Red Devils ended a three-match winless run at major tournaments.

Domenico Tedesco’s bubble as Red Devils boss well and truly burst on matchday one, after suffering an odds-defying first defeat in charge against Slovakia.

But his players made a rampant start in Cologne, after Jeremy Doku and Romelu Lukaku linked up sublimely, teeing up Youri Tielemans to rifle home a right-footed strike past Florin Nita.

As well as being the third-fastest goal in Euros history, the strike ended Belgium’s unwanted record run of failing to score in three consecutive matches at major tournaments.

Edward Iordanescu’s men were not in the mood to roll over and have their bellies tickled though, with Koen Casteels expertly parrying over Radu Dragușin’s towering header from Marius Marin’s cross.

In response, Kevin De Bruyne looked to take matters into his own hands, with a majestic run forward to set up Dodi Lukebakio, whose left-footed effort was parried to safety by Nita.

Contributing further to a breathless first half, Denis Draguș then exploited a gap in the Belgian defence, only to be denied by some smart goalkeeping from Casteels.

The Tricolorii continued to carry a threat after the break, and a blistering counter-attack resulted in Valentin Mihaila firing a speculative strike over the bar.

The pulsating pace of this match was showing no sign of abating, and shortly after he curled a delicious right-footed attempt just wide, De Bruyne thought he had made a telling impact.

True to his largely impeccable style, the Manchester City maestro produced a perfectly weighted through ball for Romelu Lukaku to dispatch beyond Nita, but the Roma man incredibly saw a third goal disallowed in this tournament for offside.

Dennis Man threatened to rub salt in the wound in a one-on-one chance with Casteels but fired straight at the Belgian keeper when an equaliser looked inevitable.

However, De Bruyne was not to be denied a goal which kicked the stuffing out of a plucky Tricolorii side once and for all.

It might not make many showreels for its aesthetic qualities, but its importance cannot be underestimated, as he outmuscled Radu Dragușin and converted past the onrushing Nita.

It is a result which leaves Group E on a knife edge ahead of the final round of matches, with both of these teams - alongside Slovakia and Ukraine - harbouring genuine hopes of reaching the last 16.

The Belgians will face Ukraine in Stuttgart, while Romania take on Slovakia in Frankfurt, and fans can expect plenty of twists and turns in an exciting crescendo on Wednesday night.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Kevin De Bruyne (Belgium)

