EURO 2024 Tracker: De Bruyne scores as Belgium respond with win over Romania

By the end of the day, every team will have played twice at EURO 2024 which means the race for second-round berths is really heating up. The Tracker is your one-stop shop for all the in-game action and breaking news.

22:50 CET - A great response from Belgium! They really should have won by more but it was a win that was all that mattered before the game it is a crucial three points. Romania on the other hand were poor and looked a shadow of the side that destroyed Ukraine.

Read a full match report here.

Match stats StatsPerform

22:35 CET - After all their nice passing and build-up play, it is a long ball from the goalkeeper over the top to the onrushing Kevin De Bruyne who slotted home from close range.

22:21 CET - Romelu Lukaku thought he had given Belgium a second goal and so did I! But VAR ruled that he was just offside. It was an inch-perfect pass from Kevin De Bruyne but Lukaku didn't quite time his run perfectly even if his finish was slotted away nicely.

22:05 CET - We are back underway! Will we see a response from Romania in this second period?

21:45 CET - Belgium continued to dominate and create chance after chance and therefore will be frustrated to only be 1-0 up at half time against a struggling Romania. As it is, Youri Tielemans' goal separates the sides at the break.

First half stats StatsPerform

21:20 CET - A brilliant run from Kevin De Bruyne deserved a goal but Dodi Lukebakio couldn't finish the move off as his effort was comfortably saved.

But it has been a quick start from Belgium and a great response from their opening game defeat. They could have easily found themselves 3-0 up already.

21:05 CET - What a start from Belgium! A lovely passing move is finished off by Youri Tielemans whose effort from just outside the box found the bottom corner after a clever lay-off from Romelu Lukaku.

Tielemans goal sequence StatsPerform, AFP

21:00 CET - We are underway in Group E! Huge 90 minutes ahead for Belgium.

20:10 CET - We are 50 minutes from kick-off in Group E as Belgium take on Romania. Belgium are in need of a big night and a crucial three points after an embarrassing 1-0 defeat against Slovakia in their opening game. Meanwhile, Romania can secure a stunning last-16-berth with a win.

The big team news is that there is no place in the starting 11 for Leandro Trossard and Youri Tielemans comes into the midfield. Check out the full lineups below:

Romania and Belgium's lineups Flashscore

19:53 CET - That’s full-time in Dortmund and Portugal have booked their spot in the next round with a comfortable 3-0 win over Turkey. The scoreline is a little harsh on the Turks and they are by no means out of the running yet - they will look to get back to winning ways on Wednesday.

Read a full match report here.

Full-time stats Opta by StatsPerform

19:13 CET - And that's three for Portugal as Cristiano Ronaldo lays it on a plate for Bruno Fernandes to score! You'd have expected Ronaldo to take that on in his younger years but he very unselfishly set up his teammate to make it 3-0. Ronaldo has now equalled the record for the most assists at the European Championship.

Bruno Fernandes scored the third goal Profimedia, Opta by StatsPerform

18:46 CET - That's half-time in Dortmund and Turkey have a lot to do with it being 2-0 to Portugal. They haven't been a million miles off but the nightmarish own goal has put them in trouble.

Half-time stats Opta by StatsPerform

18:28 CET - And within minutes of the opener, it's 2-0 to Portugal after a quite incredible own goal from Samet Akaydin. It's the stuff of nightmares for the defender - he blindly played it back under little pressure only for the ball to be misplaced, roll past the keeper and into the net.

18:22 CET - Goal for Portugal! Bernardo Silva has opened the scoring with a lovely finish, slamming to ball home from inside the box. That was clinical from the diminutive attacker.

17:50 CET - All eyes are on Dortmund now with kick-off between Turkey and Portugal just minutes away! The winner will secure a round of 16 spot.

17:40 CET - It wasn't the Czech Republic's day today, their 1-1 draw wasn't the worst result but they had plenty of chances to beat Georgia. In fact, they had the most shots by a team that failed to win a match at the Euros since 1980, according to Opta.

17:15 CET - Next up in Germany, it's another cracker from Group F with round-one winners Portugal and Turkey going head-to-head in Dortmund. A win for either side would see them through to the next round.

See the starting lineups below and follow the action with us here.

Starting XIs Flashscore

16:56 CET - The first match of the day has ended with a 1-1 result that neither side will be hugely happy with.

The Czech Republic dominated the vast majority of the match but paid the price for poor finishing, while Georgia missed an absolutely huge opportunity to score a winner on the counter-attack at the end.

Both teams now sit on one point and will enter their final match needing to win it.

Read the match report here.

The match stats StatsPerform

16:22 CET - 1-1! The Czech Republic have looked a threat from set-pieces all day and they've finally been rewarded for that with star man Patrik Schick turning in the rebound after a corner was headed against the post!

16:05 CET - The Czechs can feel hard done by here with them heaving the much better chances thus far but trailing nonetheless.

Can they take their chances in the second half? It's just gotten underway.

The xG plot so far StatsPerform

15:52 CET - That's that for a first half that was a tale of two handballs. The Czech Republic had an opener denied by one and then conceded a penalty with one, which the Georgians tucked away to take the lead.

The first-half stats StatsPerform

15:50 CET - 1-0 Georgia! The tournament debutants were given a penalty for a Czech handball and star striker Georges Mikautadze made no mistake from the spot.

15:24 CET - Adam Hlozek thinks that he's opened the scoring with a scrappy goal but VAR disallow it for a handball.

The Czechs are looking a real threat from set-pieces here.

15:17 CET - It's been an open start to the game here with Georgia being denied a penalty and the Czech Republic going close from set pieces.

15:01 CET - The first match of the day is underway!

You can find live commentary and stats here

14:44 CET - It's fair to say that the Turkey fans are ready for what will be the final early kick-off of Euro 2024.

14:00 CET - Below you can see the starting lineups for the match between the Czech Republic and Georgia. The Czechs have bolstered their attack for this must-win match by adding Bundesliga players Adam Hlozek and Vaclav Cerny to the starting XI. They struggled to create chances against Portugal, will today be different?

Follow the action live with us here.

Starting lineups Flashscore

13:45 CET - Here's a fun fact about the first match of the day: Czech Republic and Georgia have never played each other before, remarkably! Both sides started their Euro campaigns with losses and both will be eager to pick up a win today in Hamburg.

As it stands in Group F Flashscore

12:45 CET - Another day, another feast of football from Germany! Today sees the final matches in the second round taking place with a trio of potential classics lined up.

First up, from 15:00 CET, the Czech Republic and Georgia go head-to-head in Group F looking for their first points at the tournament - meaning, it's a must-win for those two.

At 18:00 CET, Turkey and Portugal clash in the other Group F match of the day, both sides started with wins and will be looking to clinch qualification for the round of 16 today.

Lastly, from 21:00 CET, in Group E, winless Belgium need to get a result against Romania. Romania impressed in their win over Ukraine and the pressure will be on Belgium in that one.

What a day of football!