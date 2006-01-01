Bernardeschi in the box: Spain and Germany too close to call, don't sleep on Turkey

Federico Bernardeschi (30), a reigning European champion with Italy, is alongside Flashscore for EURO 2024. Through his analysis, comments and opinions, our readers will be able to experience, in a unique and exclusive way, the European Championship with someone who played and won the same tournament three years ago. The teams and players who have most impressed so far, the analysis of the round of 16 and the prediction of the quarter-finals. This and much more in the third episode of 'In the Box' with Federico Bernardeschi.

Italy will soon no longer be the reigning European Championship champions. In the same way, so will Federico Bernardeschi, who in 2021 was decisive in the tournament. Today, from his Canadian 'observatory', he is enjoying the final phase of EURO 2024 without the stress and pressure that is pressing on the Italian side after their elimination in the round of 16.

In the quarters, there is an early final between Spain and Germany, then the battle between legends (Ronaldo and Mbappe) in Portugal and France, the Turkish dream grappling with Dutch quality, and finally England's desire for redemption against Switzerland's desire to amaze again.

Federico, let's start with this 'big match'. On one side Spain, stratospheric in intensity and quality. On the other, Germany - a solid team playing at home. What kind of match will it be and where will it be decided?

"It is a fascinating match. The football Spain is playing is beautiful to watch. I think they will play their game, the one they are accustomed to. Germany will prepare for it very well, considering that they have a group of experienced players and this, I think will help in the approach to the match. Spain is a bit younger in age and on their side, they will perhaps have that confidence which can be unpredictable."

Spain - Germany win probability Flashscore

What do you expect at the tactical level?

"The difference with this year's Spain compared to the past is their directness and always creating the two-on-one on the flanks to give Lamine Yamal and Nico Williams space to run. Then of course their main characteristic is the pressing of the ball when they lose it. They are all there, compact, ready to recover immediately and make less effort. When you regain the ball immediately you don't run after the opponents and you have control of the game.

"On the other side, however, there is a Germany with strong players who can hurt on the counter-attack. And this is a bit of a weakness for Spain. If they manage to get out of the first press they will find a lot of space in front and there, having good players, they will be able to hurt them."

Both teams have disappointed a little. France won their matches thanks to two own goals and a penalty. On the other side, Portugal and Ronaldo are also struggling. What are your thoughts on these two national teams?

"Portugal vs France in my opinion will be a match with several twists and turns. There are great talents on both sides so anything can happen. They are two national teams that started a bit slow, but in these games it's different. With the talent they have at their disposal any player can make the difference and come up with the magic.

The last clashes between Portugal and France Flashscore

"I think France is stronger as a group and has more quality and experience. They have already won the European Championship, won the World Cup and played another World Cup final.

"Portugal, yes, won the European Championship in 2016, but they have changed a lot since then and there are more youngsters in the team. In any case, I expect a much cagier game than Germany and Spain. In France - Portugal I expect more of a tactical game."

France are struggling up front. Have you got an explanation?

"If you go and look at France's games they have had four to five chances in every game. Mbappe scored a penalty, but there was one match where the goalkeeper made a series of miracle saves or the ball went just wide. So it's not so much this that worries me about France, it's more how much they are able to raise the tempo collectively."

Ronaldo's tears, the frustration of not being able to carry his national team on his shoulders. End of the road signs?

"I think you have to put yourself in everyone's shoes, especially Cristiano Ronaldo. He is there, at 39, and he always has the weight of a nation on his shoulders. He has always taken responsibility, ever since he was young, and this makes you understand his 'hunger for football'. Despite everything he has done, he still wants to win and prove himself. This must be an example for everyone, for children and for everyone who loves football.

"Regarding the penalty, if we look at it specifically, in my opinion he missed it but the goalkeeper made a great save. And then anyway he came back to the penalty spot to score another decisive penalty."

The second day offers two more matches. We start with the Netherlands against Turkey, with the latter certainly being the revelation of this tournament.

"Yes, absolutely. Nobody would have expected this at the start of the tournament. Turkey has talent up front. Arda Guler is an extraordinary player, Kenan Yildiz the same. They are two youngsters, but still very strong and know what they are doing. Montella's team is tough. When they have to suffer, they stand there and suffer with sacrifice. When they need to hurt, they hurt. They are unpredictable on set pieces, structured and have quality.

Gakpo and Guler's ratings in their last matches Diretta

"The Netherlands, on the other hand, are a team that if you find them on a good day, they are can put you in trouble. They too have quality with big players, above all Cody Gakpo. Of all of them, he is the one with the most threat and can break up your game. Then an important player like Memphis Depay who creates. They also have great experience at the back with Stefan de Vrij and Virgil van Dijk. A good team, but it depends on them on the day. Anything can happen in this match."

There is also a bit of Italy in them with Montella.

"Turkey plays well and Montella is doing a good job. By the way, I made my Serie A debut with him. It was him who made my debut in Fiorentina vs Genoa."

The last quarter-final is between England and Switzerland. Southgate's team was perhaps one of the most disappointing.

"I think England struggled because they have not yet found the mechanisms. But it has to be said that they defended very well, with a short and compact block. They were also not helped by the pitches they played on. They did not seem to me to be very good playing fields. In any case, England is there, although against Slovenia they were saved in the 95th minute.

"Now I am curious to see them against Switzerland. I think the Swiss will play an open game without fear. On this occasion, we will get a good look at who England are."

What impression did Switzerland make on you?

"They are an organised team that knows what they are doing, both defensively and offensively. A compact team. They have players like Granit Xhaka, who is the metronome of the whole team. They also play very well from the back with Yann Sommer and are tough to play against."

With Switzerland, we also touch a sore point. Italy's elimination. The elimination was a bit disappointing, especially the way it happened.

"I don't want to go into details. All I can say is that I'm sorry for the boys."

A prediction. Who do you expect in the semi-finals?

"In my opinion, there will be a Spain-Portugal battle and in the other game. England and the Netherlands will face each other. It would be two good semi-finals."