EURO 2024 Quarter-Final Fixtures | Predictions for EURO 2024 Quarter-Finals

Excitement is really beginning to ramp up as we nearly reach the end of UEFA EURO 2024, with the quarter-finals, semi-finals and final the only games left of what has been an entertaining tournament.

There are some phenomenal quarter-final ties that have been created thanks to one side of the draw, including some giant footballing nations, and those must-watch games have been reviewed below, as well as predictions for each.

This game pretty much speaks for itself with these two nations both being strong favourites to go on and win the tournament if they win this tie. With both following a philosophy of fast-paced attacking football, Spain and Germany are expected to put on a show in the quarter-finals when they meet on Friday evening in Stuttgart.

Germany looked to be storming towards the knockout stages with a 100% record until Switzerland knocked their confidence slightly. However, a 2-0 win against Denmark means they are back on track, and they will be eager to knock out the Spaniards in front of a home crowd.

Musiala (R) has been one of the players of the tournament Profimedia

Spain were able to achieve a 100% record in the group stage, swatting aside Croatia, Italy, and Albania with relative ease. That was before a favourable draw against Georgia which saw them win 4-1 after an early scare, and it has now landed them a blockbuster quarter-final with the Germans.

Spain (2.6) / (+160) vs Germany (2.8) / (+180) will, without doubt, be the most technically appealing game of the tournament so far, and one all neutrals will be hoping to see goals in!

Predictions:

Spain 1-2 Germany (11) / (+1000)

Jamal Musiala to score (4.75) / (+375)

Alvaro Morata to score (3.2) / (+220)

On this side of the draw, EURO 2024 spectators have been blessed with some excellent games! Thanks to the favourites all coming through the round of 16 unscathed, fans have been rewarded with two incredible ties, with the second match on July 5th being Portugal (3.25) / (+225) vs France (2.25) / (+125).

There seems to be no in-between with France, they’re either involved in narrow results like the EURO 2024 group stages and the same against Belgium, or some of the best games we have ever witnessed like in the two World Cup Finals of recent times against Croatia and Argentina.

Hopefully this one will be the latter, with everyone excited about the prospect of Kylian Mbappe and Cristiano Ronaldo lining up on opposing sides, potentially for the last time.

Ronaldo has endured a tough tournament, failing to score in his four games despite taking more shots than anyone Profimedia

Portugal, despite all their talent, are still struggling to prove themselves as one of the best teams on the international stage, failing to score against Georgia and Slovenia in successive games. But, this is a unique opportunity to stamp their authority and potentially give themselves the confidence they need to win EURO 2024.

I expect France to come through this one and reach another semi-final of a major tournament, simply because of Mbappe and the resolute defensive displays they have put on so far at EURO 2024.

Predictions:

Portugal 1-2 France (10) / (+900)

Kylian Mbappe to score (2.75) / (+175)

England (2.2) / (+120) were made favourites to win EURO 2024 immediately after the group stage after they managed to find themselves on the perceived easier side of the draw. But after their performance and need for a last-minute goal to stay in the tournament on Sunday against Slovakia, that may need to be revised.

On top of that, facing an in-form Switzerland (3.75) / (+275) in the quarter-finals will not be easy, even more so after their comfortable win against Italy in the round of 16.

Bellingham and Kane saved England from an embarrassing defeat against Slovakia Profimedia

The Swiss will most likely pose big problems for England’s defence with their fluid attacking system, mostly controlled by former Arsenal man Granit Xhaka who has been magnificent so far at EURO 2024, someone all of the England squad will be familiar with.

On paper, you would have to favour England. Despite them managing to get through the round of 16 though, the performances have been very disappointing and could see them knocked out by Switzerland in the quarter finals if they aren’t careful.

Predictions:

England 1-1 Switzerland (6) / (+500)

England to win on penalties (8.5) / (+750)