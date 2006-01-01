EURO 2024 Talking Points: Georgia create history, Belgium struggle & last 16 is set

EURO 2024 Talking Points: Georgia create history, Belgium struggle & last 16 is set

Georgia celebrate qualification
Georgia celebrate qualificationProfimedia
The final group stage matches have come to an end, and the last-16 ties have now been set. One of the teams in the knockout stages are Georgia, who created history with their victory tonight. However, the same cannot be said of Belgium who limped to the next stage.

Uninspiring Belgium limp through

Belgium's European Championship campaign has failed to light up so far, and their 0-0 draw against Ukraine - which did see them finish second in Group E and secure a place in the knockouts - was pretty dire.

The Belgians were tame and lethargic in attack and lacked any sort of spark or creativity. They looked pretty happy to settle for a goalless draw throughout the whole game.

They were also fortunate not to concede in the dying embers of the game when Ukraine squandered a huge chance, which would have seen Belgium dumped out.

Match stats
Match statsStatsperform

Domenico Tedesco's side spent the last few minutes of the game wasting time in the corner flag, despite the fact that they were on course to face France in the last 16. After the game, they were loudly booed by their own fans, who were unhappy with their intent and desire.

Belgium aren't looking good, and face arguably the toughest possible test in the next round. They will need to seriously up their game if they want to stand a chance against the French.

Georgia's special night

When Georgia qualified for their maiden international competition, not many expected them to have much of an impact. But tonight, they stunned Portugal and the footballing world by securing their first-ever major tournament win and reaching the last 16.

The Portuguese fielded a second-string side after already clinching top spot, but they still possess a plethora of quality, with the likes of Joao Felix and Pedro Neto, while Cristiano Ronaldo also started.

Yet the Georgians, led by star man Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and EURO 2024 leading goalscorer Georges Mikautadze (3), downed Portugal 2-0, showing incredible energy and determination, as well as being clinical in the final third.

Euro top scorers
Euro top scorersAFP, Statsperform

It is truly an incredible achievement for Georgia, who will now face Spain in the knockouts. Regardless of what happens from this point on, they have been a breath of fresh air and announced themselves on the global stage.

Heavyweights collide in knockouts

With the group stage coming to an end, we now know the full make-up of the round of 16. It’s been taking shape for a couple of days, but the big talking point is that heavyweights Germany, Portugal, Spain, France and Belgium are all on the same half of the bracket.

As mentioned, France and Belgium will meet in the next round while of the five sides mentioned above, only one can make the final.

Spain (facing Georgia next) and Germany (Denmark next) are heading for a meeting in the quarter-finals while Portugal (facing Slovenia) looks set to take on the winner of France and Belgium.

On the other half of the draw, England will be counting their lucky stars as they have fallen on the weaker half despite failing to convince anyone with their performances. They will next face Slovakia with the winner taking on Switzerland or Italy in the final eight.

One of the Netherlands & Romania and Austria & Turkey will be in the semi-finals. There is a very real chance that one of the tournament outsiders will thus make the final.

See the full schedule here.

