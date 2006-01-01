Buffon warns rivals not to underestimate 'great' Italy side at Euro 2024

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Euro
  4. Buffon warns rivals not to underestimate 'great' Italy side at Euro 2024

Buffon warns rivals not to underestimate 'great' Italy side at Euro 2024

Buffon feels his nation is underrated
Buffon feels his nation is underrated Reuters
Goalkeeping great Gianluigi Buffon said Italy are being underestimated ahead of the European Championship and that Luciano Spalletti's side have both the talent and attitude to successfully defend their title.

Italy, who failed to qualify for the past two editions of the World Cup, scraped through qualifying for Euro 2024 and only secured their spot in Germany with a draw against Ukraine in their final group match.

Drawn in one of the tournament's toughest groups - alongside Spain, Croatia and Albania - few fancy their chances of progressing to the knockout stage but Buffon is confident.

"I believe this national team is underestimated, it's a competitive squad, especially for the strength of character of all the players," the 46-year-old told reporters on Wednesday.

"This is what surprised me the most and what made me the happiest, seeing their sense of belonging to our nation and the Italy shirt.

"There are four, five or six players that I would say are world-class. We have a great group, but we also have some great players that can help us play a good competition."

Buffon, who played 176 times for Italy and lifted the World Cup in 2006, is serving as head of delegation with the Italian national team at the Euros.

Italy start their Group B campaign on Saturday against Albania before facing Spain on June 20 and Croatia four days later.

Mentions
FootballEuroBuffon GianluigiItaly
Related Articles
Frattesi fires Italy to narrow win over Bosnia & Herzegovina in final friendly
EURO Rewind: Euro '2020' sees Italians upset the odds in a tournament like no other
One must-watch game to look out for in every group at Euro 2024
Show more
Football
AC Milan announce expected appointment of Paulo Fonseca as new head coach
Updated
Scotland relying on Aston Villa joker John McGinn to be Euro 2024 ace
Chelsea's superstar forward Sam Kerr signs contract extension until 2026
EXCLUSIVE: Godfrey Oboabona optimistic about Nigeria's World Cup qualification chances
Transfer News LIVE: Veerman turning heads, Chelsea discussing Duran deal with Villa
Updated
Messi rules out playing for Argentina at the Olympics after talks with Mascherano
Brazil held to 1-1 draw by USA in final Copa América warm-up friendly
EURO 2024 Preview: Wonderkid wingers moving Spain on from tiki-taka
EXCLUSIVE: Sofapaka CEO Ronald Okoth defends under-fire Firat for Olunga's lonely role
Most Read
Final Euro 2024 squads: The players that each nation will be taking to Germany
Transfer News LIVE: Veerman turning heads, Chelsea discussing Duran deal with Villa
Carlos Alcaraz and Rafael Nadal to play doubles together at Olympics
Best XI of players who won't be at Euro 2024: Nordic stars dominate high-quality cast

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings