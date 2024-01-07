Coach Domenico Tedesco under pressure as Belgium limp out of EURO 2024

Domenico Tedesco saw his Belgium side struggle throughout EURO 2024
Domenico Tedesco saw his Belgium side struggle throughout EURO 2024Reuters
Belgium’s major tournament misery continued with elimination in the first knockout round at the European Championship after an unimpressive campaign under coach Domenico Tedesco (38).

Belgium played a cautious game against France in Dusseldorf on Monday and got caught by a late deflected goal, sending them home having made little impact on the tournament.

Getting to the knockout stages in Germany, however, was an improvement on the World Cup in Qatar where Belgium exited at the group stage.

They finished second in a group they were heavily fancied to top, suffering a surprise loss to Slovakia, beating Romania and inexplicably playing it safe against Ukraine to settle for a draw.

It provoked fury from supporters, who had expected much more and subjected their own players to whistles and jeers after the goalless stalemate with Ukraine.

There was no repeat reaction on Monday despite another unambitious showing where Belgium looked to sit back and catch out the French, ceding possession, keeping Kevin De Bruyne in a defensive midfield role and looking largely fearful.

When they did occasionally go on the attack, however, Jeremy Doku proved a menace and De Bruyne’s class came to the fore.

It was all too infrequent, though, and France were deserved winners.

Tedesco’s tactics raised questions about whether he is the right man for the job.

The Italian-born German began his tenure after Qatar with a 14-match unbeaten run and signed a contract extension before the Euros started.

But the Belgian federation might now be regretting its decision as Tedesco got it all wrong at the tournament.

His fallout last year with goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, widely regarded as one of the best in the world, meant the Real Madrid player stayed at home.

De Bruyne, who has had multiple injuries over the last few seasons, is now considering his international future and with Eden Hazard retired, Jan Vertonghen quitting after Germany and Courtois sidelined, Belgium’s 'golden generation', who reached the 2018 World Cup semi-finals and spent almost three years top of the world rankings, is at an end.

Mentions
