Coach Kek wants Slovenia to be fearless in Euros opener against Denmark

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Euro
  4. Coach Kek wants Slovenia to be fearless in Euros opener against Denmark

Coach Kek wants Slovenia to be fearless in Euros opener against Denmark

Slovenia coach Matjaz Kek
Slovenia coach Matjaz KekReuters
Slovenia will embrace their moment in the spotlight at the European Championship and can spring a major upset, coach Matjaz Kek (62) said on the eve of their Group C opener against Denmark on Sunday.

Slovenia return to the Euros for the second time having last featured in 2000. The team's last international tournament was the 2010 World Cup, during Kek's first spell as coach, so for his 26-man squad it is their first experience of the big stage.

A record number of Slovenian fans are expected at the match in Stuttgart - 503 kilometres from the former Yugoslav republic's capital Ljubljana - and Kek said his side should revel in their underdog status.

"Why would you want to shut out this external noise? This is a privilege that our players have earned with their attitude and performances," a smiling Kek told a press conference.

"Maybe they should have played at previous tournaments but we are here now. The majority of our young players have never experienced that, at club or national level.

"We are here at the highest level and I'm convinced that we will do everything to get a positive result, because you can be afraid even if you are a big name."

Denmark - Slovenia video preview
Flashscore

Slovenia and Denmark also met in qualifying and Kek's side held the Danes to a draw in Ljubljana before losing narrowly in Copenhagen last year.

Kek praised the quality of Denmark players like playmaker Christian Eriksen and striker Rasmus Hojlund as his side bid for their first victory over the Danes.

"I’m always looking... to prepare the team to go for the positive result. Denmark are the favourites but favourites are there to be beaten," he said.

Midfielder Timi Max Elsnik also insisted his team were not in Germany to make up the numbers.

"We have reached our goal by coming here already but this is not the end. The best teams in Europe play in this competition and we are among them," he said.

"We should not feel pressure - everyone should give their utmost because we don’t play these kind of matches every day. But we shouldn’t forget to enjoy these moments and enjoy these matches and take them in, otherwise these will go past you."

"If we show the right character, we can be successful," he added.

Slovenia, playing as an independent nation since 1992, face Denmark at the Stuttgart Arena before the other Group C match between Serbia and England in Gelsenkirchen.

Follow the game with Flashscore.

Mentions
FootballSloveniaDenmarkEuro
Related Articles
Denmark manager Hjulmand ready for Sesko challenge in Slovenia's Euro opener
Familiar foes Denmark and Slovenia meet again in EURO Group C opener
Final Euro 2024 squads: The players that each nation will be taking to Germany
Show more
Football
Italy defeat Albania despite conceding quickest goal in Euro history
EURO 2024 Tracker: Italy start defence with comeback win over Albania in Dortmund
Updated
Croatia coach Zlatko Dalic apologises to fans after dismal defeat by Spain
EURO 2024 Preview: In-form Austria a threat in competitive Group D
Spain coach Luis de la Fuente praises Lamine Yamal's electric Euro debut
Ajax legend Finidi George steps down as Nigeria coach after less than two months in charge
Robert Lewandowksi absence gives Dutch planning headache ahead of clash with Poland
Spain lay down marker as 'vertical football' too much for ageing Croatia
Serbia's Aleksandar Mitrovic in best ever shape and ready to shock England
Most Read
EURO 2024 Tracker: Italy start defence with comeback win over Albania in Dortmund
Transfer News LIVE: Man Utd's Branthwaite bid rejected, Partey nears Saudi move
EURO 2024 Tracker: Hosts Germany fire in tournament opener against sorry Scotland
Millwall and Montenegro goalkeeper Matija Sarkic dies aged 26

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings