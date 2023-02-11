Croatia fined for fan misconduct, arrests made around Italy game

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Euro
  4. Croatia fined for fan misconduct, arrests made around Italy game

Croatia fined for fan misconduct, arrests made around Italy game

Croatia fan with a flare in the stands
Croatia fan with a flare in the stands Reuters
Croatia have been fined 105,000 euros ($112,455) by UEFA's Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body for incidents at the Euro 2024 match with Italy, the Croatian Football Association said on Friday, while police told Reuters of several arrests around the game.

The atmosphere surrounding the match in Leipzig on Monday was in stark contrast to the previous two Euro games in the city, and at the stadium Croatian fans lit several flares and plastic cups were thrown onto the pitch on numerous occasions.

"The Croatian Football Federation was fined 105,000 euros for throwing objects (45,000 euros), lighting flares (30,000 euros) and inappropriate behaviour (30,000 euros) by some Croatian fans during the Croatia-Italy match," a statement said.

UEFA have yet to officially announce the sanctions.

Croatia had earlier been fined for the lighting and throwing of flares by fans during their game with Albania, and there is a separate ongoing UEFA investigation into alleged racist or discriminatory behaviour by both sets of fans at that match.

Leipzig police were in action before, during and after the Croatia v Italy game, with arrests made, and known troublemakers among Croatian fans taken into custody until after the match.

"On Monday morning it became known that eight so-called high-risk fans, who had already been refused entry to Germany by the Federal Police the previous day, were reported to be in the area," a Leipzig police spokesperson told Reuters.

"Police forces were able to take five people into custody immediately. During the course of the day, the five were brought before a judge and preventive custody was confirmed until Tuesday morning."

The remaining three were also later taken into custody and the eight were released on Tuesday morning and taken to the border.

Police said that around 10,000 Croatians were involved in the fan march and several high-risk supporters were subjected to preventative police checks. At the stadium police had to intervene due to the multiple use of pyrotechnic products.

After the game, around 20 Croatian fans physically attacked Italian supporters, two of whom required hospitalisation. Police took 11 Croatian and Bosnian suspects into custody, and they are being investigated for causing grievous bodily harm.

Leipzig had earlier hosted the Portugal v Czech Republic and France v Netherlands games, and police said that no arrests were made around those matches, and the city will host its final game on Tuesday when Austria meet Turkey in the last 16.

Mentions
FootballEuroCroatiaItaly
Related Articles
In the box with Bernardeschi: Spain are the standouts & Italy have tough test ahead
Analysing the attacking football produced during the group stage of EURO 2024
From fastest goal to fantastic fans, Albania sprang surprises despite EURO 2024 exit
Show more
Football
Argentina face Peru without Messi and Scaloni in final Copa América group clash
Colombia secure quarter-final spot at Copa América after beating Costa Rica
Chile hunt vital win in Group A Copa América decider against Canada
England defender Shaw close to playing first match at EURO 2024, says Gordon
Switzerland goalkeeper Yann Sommer puts friendships aside for Italy clash
Spalletti expects a relaxed Italy against Switzerland, as the time is now
Aston Villa confirm the signing of left-back Maatsen from Chelsea
Underdog status suits our strengths, Denmark player Vestergaard says
'Not done yet': Nagelsmann wants 2006 repeat for EURO hosts Germany
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Calafiori courting interest, Joselu makes move to Qatar
EURO 2024 Tracker: Last 16 ties loom as teams prepare for knockout stages
Novak Djokovic to play at Wimbledon despite ongoing fitness concerns
Brazil zero in on Paraguay trying to find a cutting edge at Copa América

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings