Demiral at the double as Turkey beat Austria to reach EURO 2024 quarter-finals

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Euro
  4. Demiral at the double as Turkey beat Austria to reach EURO 2024 quarter-finals

Demiral at the double as Turkey beat Austria to reach EURO 2024 quarter-finals

Demiral at the double as Turkey beat Austria to reach Euro 2024 quarters
Demiral at the double as Turkey beat Austria to reach Euro 2024 quartersAFP
Merih Demiral’s (26) first-ever international career brace led Turkey to a first UEFA European Championship quarter-final in 16 years as the Crescent-Stars beat Austria 2-1 in Leipzig.

A pulsating start gripped this round of 16 tie as Austria launched a promising attack from kick-off and conceded before one minute was even on the board.

The opener came from Arda Guler’s corner that pinballed in the six-yard area before Patrick Pentz scooped the ball to Demiral, who finished high into the net to make Turkey the fastest-ever goalscorers in a Euros knockout match.

As the second-highest scorers in the Euros group stages, Austria weren’t going to submit and Christoph Baumgartner’s edge-of-the-area snapshot whistled past the post in the second minute.

Eventually, both sides regained defensive composure, but the midfield pulse kept thumping and Real Madrid starlet Guler tried to lob Pentz from inside his own half, only to send his effort swerving wide.

Match stats
Match statsOpta by StatsPerform

Austria would have to muster a response to Turkey’s rapid opener as Das Team looked to notch their first competitive win over the Crescent Stars since 1988, with Marko Arnautovic forcing Mert Gunok into an early save after half time.

However, it was the same deadly duo that did the damage to double Turkey’s lead as another tantalising Guler corner was met by Demiral’s bullet header that flew past a rooted Pentz.

Vincenzo Montella’s outfit had the quarter-finals in their sights until Austria substitute Michael Gregoritsch set up a tense finale by tapping in Stefan Posch’s knockdown following a Marcel Sabitzer corner.

Das Team threw everything at Turkey late on, but Montella’s side – without the help of their suspended captain Hakan Calhanoglu dug in as Gunok produced an incredible last-gasp stop to see out their third Euros victory in four.

Austrian hopes were high after Ralf Rangnick’s side pipped France and the Netherlands to an unlikely top spot in Group A, yet Das Team’s long-term quest to go beyond the Euros round of 16 stage rumbles on after two Turkey set pieces proved decisive.

Ultimately, Demiral’s finishing touches and some stout defending got Turkey over the line, sparking wild celebrations as the Crescent-Stars set up a quarter-final meeting with the Netherlands.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Merih Demiral (Turkey)

Get all of our stats from this match here.

Mentions
FootballEuroTurkeyAustria
Related Articles
Four Austria defenders miss training ahead of last-16 clash with Turkey
Analysing the attacking football produced during the group stage of EURO 2024
EURO 2024 Talking Points: Georgia create history, Belgium struggle & last 16 is set
Show more
Football
'I can't believe we're going home' - Rangnick bemoans another Austrian exit
Georgia fans greet returning players with rally after 'miracle' EURO's
Al Ittihad sack Argentine and former River Plate manager Gallardo
Marta named in Brazil's squad for sixth Olympic Games
EURO 2024 Talking Points: Demiral the Turkish hero as Dutch find attacking verve
First Dutch goal crushed Romania's spirit says coach Iordanescu after EURO 2024 exit
EURO 2024 Tracker: Turkey into quarter-finals after Demiral double sinks Austria
Updated
Koeman urges Netherlands players not to drop performance level after Romania win
Transfer News LIVE: Chelsea & Barcelona to fight over Williams, Wolves sign Strand Larsen
Updated
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Chelsea & Barcelona to fight over Williams, Wolves sign Strand Larsen
EURO 2024 Tracker: Turkey into quarter-finals after Demiral double sinks Austria
EURO 2024 Tracker: Costa saves three straight in shootout as Portugal advance past Slovenia
Cristiano Ronaldo on EURO 2024 redemption trail after Slovenia penalty ride

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings