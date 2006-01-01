Denmark ready for penalty shootout pressure in last 16 clash with Germany

Denmark ready for penalty shootout pressure in last 16 clash with Germany

Denmark's players are yet to win a game at EURO 2024
Denmark's players are yet to win a game at EURO 2024Reuters
Denmark drew their opening three games at EURO 2024 to set up a last 16 tie with hosts Germany, and should that game on Saturday also end in a stalemate, they are well-prepared for the ensuing penalty shootout.

Kasper Hjulmand's side have been practicing their spot kicks for months to try to prepare for whatever may come at the Euros, and striker Jonas Wind said he already knows where he is going to hit his kick if he is called upon to take one.

"It differs from player to player, but for me it is better to have made a decision in advance, (but) there are also others who prefer to decide at the last moment," Wind, who plays his club football in Germany for Wolfsburg, told reporters.

"I don't use statistics on the goalkeepers to choose kicks - there is a possibility to get statistics, but I don't use that, I focus more on my own kick," he added.

For months, coach Hjulmand has been asking his players to prepare themselves for what could be one of the high-pressure moments of their careers, and it doesn't get much higher than a penalty against the hosts in a shootout at a major international tournament.

"You can try to simulate the pressure with a competitive element, but it will never be quite the same as if we have to stand on Saturday in front of a full stadium in Dortmund," Wind said.

"You can feel that the heart beats an extra time before a penalty kick. I think everyone feels some kind of pressure, so it's about dealing with it in the best possible way, finding calmness and kicking the ball in the net," he added.

A Danish victory may not quite eclipse 1992 when they won the tournament as rank outsiders, but it would certainly come close, and if they do win they will face either Spain or Georgia in the quarter-finals.

Follow the game with Flashscore.

Football
EURO 2024 Tracker: Last 16 ties loom as teams prepare for knockout stages
Updated
UEFA's head of referees backs no-penalty decision in Scotland Euro game
Record champions Gor Mahia get green light for CAF Champions League return
Rudiger back for Germany's clash with Denmark after hamstring injury
Transfer News LIVE: Calafiori courting interest, Manchester United nearing Zirkzee deal
Updated
Dutch captain Van Dijk admits side may have overestimated own qualities
Newcomer Ndoye Switzerland's man of the moment at EURO 2024 ahead of last 16 tie
In the box with Bernardeschi: Spain are the standouts & Italy have tough test ahead
Colombia coach Lorenzo won't underestimate Costa Rica in Group D clash
