Denmark hoping for repeat of 1992 in Germany clash, says assistant coach

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Euro
  4. Denmark hoping for repeat of 1992 in Germany clash, says assistant coach

Denmark hoping for repeat of 1992 in Germany clash, says assistant coach

Denmark players on a huddle after the match vs Serbia
Denmark players on a huddle after the match vs SerbiaReuters
Denmark will look to invoke the memory of their famous victory over Germany in the Euro 92 final when they take on the same opponents in the last 16 of this year's tournament, assistant coach Christian Poulsen said on Thursday.

Denmark have not won at Euro 2024 so far, drawing three games to set up their clash with the hosts who have players like young forward Jamal Musiala in sparkling form.

However, the odds were similarly stacked against Denmark in Gothenburg in 1992 when they shocked then-world champions Germany with a 2-0 win for their first major title and Kasper Hjulmand's side are eyeing another upset on Saturday.

"It's a strong team we're going to face and a little bit like the big country against the little country. But we're going to go into the battle and, hope we can do the same as we did in 92," Poulsen told reporters at the team's base in Freudenstadt.

"I remember 92. I was a child, 12-years-old, but that's one of the biggest moments in Danish football. And, I think, that was a nice memory. So if we could do that again, that would be amazing," he added.

Denmark reached the semi-finals of the last Euros, losing to England after extra time. This time they have looked a little inhibited, only scoring twice over their three group games.

However, they have been encouraged by Switzerland taking the game to the Germans in their final group match which ended 1-1 after Julian Nagelsmann's side scored a stoppage time equaliser to rescue a draw.

"We are a very good team, we defend very well and have good attackers who can hurt the Germans, I am sure," forward Yussuf Poulsen said.

"We have played against each other before and it was an even game. Of course we also saw how Switzerland did it and we see ourselves as a similar team to Switzerland and that was a good game."

Their last meeting was a 1-1 draw in a friendly back in June 2021.

Mentions
FootballEuroDenmarkGermany
Related Articles
Striker choice an issue for Germany as Denmark await in last-16
EURO 2024 Talking Points: Georgia create history, Belgium struggle & last 16 is set
Denmark relishing showdown with Germany after nervy Serbia draw
Show more
Football
Panama come from behind to stun 10-man USA and claim shock Copa América victory
Brazil boss Dorival Jr confident of Brazil's tactics despite opening draw
Transfer News LIVE: Murillo attracting Chelsea's eye, Calafiori courting interest
Updated
Griezmann’s place in France hierarchy could be at an end after poor EURO 2024
Three fans injured in knife attack after Czech Republic vs Turkey at EURO 2024
Phil Foden heading back to England camp after birth of his third baby
Hagi junior making his own name at EURO 2024 after impressive displays
COSAFA Cup 2024: Kenya’s Emerging Stars stun champions Zambia in opener
EURO 2024 Tracker: Round of 16 looms as contenders emerge in Germany
Updated
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Murillo attracting Chelsea's eye, Calafiori courting interest
EURO 2024 Tracker: Round of 16 looms as contenders emerge in Germany
EURO 2024 Talking Points: Georgia create history, Belgium struggle & last 16 is set
EURO 2024 Tracker: Georgia stun Portugal as Turkey beat 10-man Czech Republic

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings