Denmark relishing showdown with Germany after nervy Serbia draw

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Euro
  4. Denmark relishing showdown with Germany after nervy Serbia draw

Denmark relishing showdown with Germany after nervy Serbia draw

Hjulmand is feeling positive
Hjulmand is feeling positive Reuters
Denmark coach Kasper Hjulmand was on the edge of his seat for much of the second half of his side's scoreless draw with Serbia on Tuesday, but after booking a last-16 berth against hosts Germany at Euro 2024, he expects his side to step up their level.

The Danes endured a nervy climax against Serbia but held on to qualify in second place in Group C with three points, two fewer than group winners England, who were also held to a scoreless draw by Slovenia.

"The last seven, eight minutes (against Serbia) were just defending, so I think our defence was really good. We had to fight through the game at the end. But I think we showed character and there are so many things from the game that I'm happy about," Hjulmand told reporters.

"There are a few things in the attack that we have to tweak in order to succeed but I know that we can we can do that. We have some great players there."

The Danes drew all three of their group games and on Saturday in Dortmund they will face a German team full of confidence after topping Group A on seven points, and with two extra days of rest over their next opponents.

"I really love football here in Germany and playing against Germany with the Danish team, it can't be better, I can't wait. It's a great team. But we're a great team as well. And when we play the big nations, we always step up," Hjulmand said.

Keeper Kasper Schmeichel, whose father Peter was part of the Danish team that shocked the footballing world and won the Euros in 1992, is relishing the chance to take on the host nation in the last 16.

"It's going to be great against Germany; if we don't believe in our chances, we might as well go home," he said.

Mentions
FootballEuroGermanyDenmark
Related Articles
EURO 2024 Talking Points: France fail to impress, Austria fly, England produce snoozefest
One must-watch game to look out for in every group at Euro 2024
Final Euro 2024 squads: The players that each nation will be taking to Germany
Show more
Football
Spurs star Son's dad denies allegations of 'corporal punishment' at football academy
Southgate asks fans to back his players after another poor performance
Argentina bag late winner to see off Chile and secure Copa América progression
Patri Guijarro back in Spain women's Euro qualifiers and preliminary Olympic squad
Harry Kane says England achieved aim by winning EURO group after dull Slovenia draw
Denmark settle for uninspiring stalemate with Serbia to secure qualification
England stumble over finish line with drab draw against Slovenia
EURO 2024 Tracker: England, Denmark and Slovenia through to last 16 after bore draws
Updated
Most Read
EURO 2024 Tracker: England, Denmark and Slovenia through to last 16 after bore draws
Transfer News LIVE: Everton closing in on Ndiaye, Leipzig linked with Morton
Djokovic to play Wimbledon but only if he feels he can challenge for the title
Brazil draw opening game of Copa América after failing to break down Costa Rica

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings